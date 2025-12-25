Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26, Round 1: From RO-KO's Masterclass To Vaibhav Suryavanshi's Blast - Top Highlights Of Day 1

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma smashed tons for Delhi and Mumbai
Vaibhav Suryavasnhi smoked the fastest 150 in List-A history
Karnataka chased down the highest total of List-A cricket in India
The first day of the Vijay Hazare Trophy turned out to be an eventful one. A day where 19 matches took place across India, many old records were broken, while new ones were made. From fastest List-A centuries to highest successful chases, it had it all. However, what dominated the headlines was the centuries by India's two veterans - Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.
Amidst all the buzz, let's have a look at the top 5 major events that became the hot talking points among cricket fans.
1. RO-KO's Stunning Domestic Return
Both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli returned to domestic cricket with a bang. Both the stalwarts of Indian cricket smashed centuries for their respective teams and played a crucial role in getting them a winning start.
Rohit Sharma blasted 155 runs for Mumbai as they cruised to an 8-wicket win over Sikkim by chasing 237 runs in just 30.3 overs. On the other hand, Virat Kohli played a scintillating knock of 131 runs in 101 balls to guide Delhi to a 4-wicket victory over Andhra Pradesh by chasing a competitive target of 299 runs.
2. Virat Kohli's Crosses 16000-Run Mark
Virat Kohli, during his century knock, added one more record to his name as he became only the ninth player in the world to score 16,000 runs in List-A cricket. He has an average of 57.60 in this format, which is second only to Michael Bevan (15103 runs at an average of 57.86).
Apart from these two, only two batters out of 113, who have 10,000 runs or more in List-A cricket, have a 50-plus average - AB de Villiers (11,123 runs at 53.47) and MS Dhoni (13,353 runs at 50.38).
Virat Kohli, now has 58 centuries in List-A cricket, which is the most in history after the legend Sachin Tendulkar (60).
3. Bihar Register Highest Team Score In List-A Cricket
Bihar amassed 574/6 against Arunachal Pradesh at the JSCA Oval Ground in Ranchi in their first Group match on December 24, courtesy of Vaibhav Suryavanshi's mesmerising knock of 190. It is the highest-ever team total in the history of List-A cricket. They surpassed the previous highest team total of 506/2 against the same team back in 2022.
4. Fastest Centuries In List-A Cricket
The batters were on a rampage today and were not only hitting centuries for fun but were also doing it a record pace.
Sakibul Gani (32 balls): He blazed a 32 ball century for Bihar against Arunchal Pradesh thus playing a vital role in taking them to a gigantic total of 574 runs. It was the 3rd fastest century in the 50 over format bettered only by AB de Villiers (31 balls) and Jake Fraser McGurk (29 balls).
Ishan Kishan (33 balls): Ishan Kishan carried on his purple patch in domestic cricket and smashed another ton against Karnataka in just 33 balls becoming the fourth fastest centurion in this format.
Vaibhav Suryavanshi (36 balls): The young prodigy from India - Vaibhav Suryavanshi also had a blast today on the field as he clinched many records to his name today.
He smashed a century in just 36 balls to become the fifth fastest centurion in List-A cricket. He achieved the feat at the tender age 14 years 272 days thus becoming the youngest-ever centurion in the history of this format.
Apart from that he became the fastest ever to reach the 150-run mark in the 50-over format in just 59 balls topping the previous record of AB de Villiers (64 balls).
5. Karnataka Orchestrate Highest Run-Chase In List-A Cricket In India
Karnataka etched their name in the annals of history today as they successfully hunted down the massive target of 413 set by Jharkhand in their first league match in Ahmedabad. It is the highest-ever total chased in the history of India's List-A cricket. Southpaw Devdutt Padikkal led Karnataka's historic chase with his scintillating knock of 147 in 118 balls.
Soon after Karnataka, Bengal also chipped in with another historic achievement as they also chased down the 383-run target set by Vidarbha at Rajkot.