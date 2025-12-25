Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26, Round 1: From RO-KO's Masterclass To Vaibhav Suryavanshi's Blast - Top Highlights Of Day 1

From Virat-Rohit centuries to Vaibhav Suryavanshi's heroics - Check out the top moments of Round One of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-25

V
Vikas Patwal
Updated on:
Updated on:
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Round 1
Record Galore in Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 1 as Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli blasted hundreds among many others. PTI Photo/VISHAL BHATNAGAR
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma smashed tons for Delhi and Mumbai

  • Vaibhav Suryavasnhi smoked the fastest 150 in List-A history

  • Karnataka chased down the highest total of List-A cricket in India

The first day of the Vijay Hazare Trophy turned out to be an eventful one. A day where 19 matches took place across India, many old records were broken, while new ones were made. From fastest List-A centuries to highest successful chases, it had it all. However, what dominated the headlines was the centuries by India's two veterans - Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Amidst all the buzz, let's have a look at the top 5 major events that became the hot talking points among cricket fans.

1. RO-KO's Stunning Domestic Return

Both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli returned to domestic cricket with a bang. Both the stalwarts of Indian cricket smashed centuries for their respective teams and played a crucial role in getting them a winning start.

Rohit Sharma blasted 155 runs for Mumbai as they cruised to an 8-wicket win over Sikkim by chasing 237 runs in just 30.3 overs. On the other hand, Virat Kohli played a scintillating knock of 131 runs in 101 balls to guide Delhi to a 4-wicket victory over Andhra Pradesh by chasing a competitive target of 299 runs.

Related Content
Related Content

2. Virat Kohli's Crosses 16000-Run Mark

Virat Kohli, during his century knock, added one more record to his name as he became only the ninth player in the world to score 16,000 runs in List-A cricket. He has an average of 57.60 in this format, which is second only to Michael Bevan (15103 runs at an average of 57.86).

Apart from these two, only two batters out of 113, who have 10,000 runs or more in List-A cricket, have a 50-plus average - AB de Villiers (11,123 runs at 53.47) and MS Dhoni (13,353 runs at 50.38).

Virat Kohli, now has 58 centuries in List-A cricket, which is the most in history after the legend Sachin Tendulkar (60).

3. Bihar Register Highest Team Score In List-A Cricket

Bihar amassed 574/6 against Arunachal Pradesh at the JSCA Oval Ground in Ranchi in their first Group match on December 24, courtesy of Vaibhav Suryavanshi's mesmerising knock of 190. It is the highest-ever team total in the history of List-A cricket. They surpassed the previous highest team total of 506/2 against the same team back in 2022.

4. Fastest Centuries In List-A Cricket

The batters were on a rampage today and were not only hitting centuries for fun but were also doing it a record pace.

Sakibul Gani (32 balls): He blazed a 32 ball century for Bihar against Arunchal Pradesh thus playing a vital role in taking them to a gigantic total of 574 runs. It was the 3rd fastest century in the 50 over format bettered only by AB de Villiers (31 balls) and Jake Fraser McGurk (29 balls).

Ishan Kishan (33 balls): Ishan Kishan carried on his purple patch in domestic cricket and smashed another ton against Karnataka in just 33 balls becoming the fourth fastest centurion in this format.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi (36 balls): The young prodigy from India - Vaibhav Suryavanshi also had a blast today on the field as he clinched many records to his name today.

He smashed a century in just 36 balls to become the fifth fastest centurion in List-A cricket. He achieved the feat at the tender age 14 years 272 days thus becoming the youngest-ever centurion in the history of this format.

Apart from that he became the fastest ever to reach the 150-run mark in the 50-over format in just 59 balls topping the previous record of AB de Villiers (64 balls).

5. Karnataka Orchestrate Highest Run-Chase In List-A Cricket In India

Karnataka etched their name in the annals of history today as they successfully hunted down the massive target of 413 set by Jharkhand in their first league match in Ahmedabad. It is the highest-ever total chased in the history of India's List-A cricket. Southpaw Devdutt Padikkal led Karnataka's historic chase with his scintillating knock of 147 in 118 balls.

Soon after Karnataka, Bengal also chipped in with another historic achievement as they also chased down the 383-run target set by Vidarbha at Rajkot.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. All-Round Indian Women Thrash Sri Lanka By Eight Wickets In 3rd T20I, Clinch Series 3-0

  2. Delhi Vs Gujarat, Vijay Hazare Trophy: Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant Star In Narrow DEL Win

  3. Perth Scorchers Vs Hobart Hurricanes, Big Bash League 2025-26: Tim David's Composure Guides HBH To Close Victory

  4. Deepti Sharma Becomes Joint-Highest Wicket-Taker In T20Is Alongside Megan Schutt - Check Stats

  5. Vaibhav Suryavanshi Among Recipients Of Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Next Gen ATP Finals: Learner Tien Beats Alexander Blockx To Lift Title

  2. Who Is Pang Renlong? Chinese Tennis Player To Receive 12 Year Ban By ITIA

  3. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Pull Off Thriller to Win Opener Against Chang-Weikeng

  4. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  5. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Badminton News

  1. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  4. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Aaron-Soh Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: SatChi Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot - As It Happened

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Pattern in Deletions: Electoral Roll Controversy In Poll-Bound Kerala And Tamil Nadu

  2. Christmas Celebrations Marred By Vandalism And Attacks As PM Attends Festive Service

  3. Video | Unnao Rape Survivor’s Lawyer Slams Delhi HC Bail Order for Kuldeep Singh Sengar

  4. Christmas Decorations Removed After Ruckus At Indore Food Street

  5. Mining Returns To Goa’s Forest Heartland, Reigniting Old Fears And New Resistance

Entertainment News

  1. Outlook’s Picks: 6 Best Indian Indie Films Of 2025

  2. Outlook’s Picks | 7 Standout Hindi OTT Shows In 2025

  3. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders Review | A Deliciously Paced & Politically Resolute Crime Drama

  4. What Happened To The Spy Film? Dhurandhar & The Age Of Creative Intent

  5. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

US News

  1. India Flags Concern Over Mass H-1B Visa Interview Cancellations

  2. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

  3. Epstein Files, Including Trump Photo, Vanish From DOJ Website

  4. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

  5. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

World News

  1. The Pentagon's India-China Problem

  2. The Significance Of BNP Boss Tarique Rahman’s Return To Bangladesh

  3. Protesters Block Key Dhaka Junction Seeking Justice For Sharif Osman Hadi’s Killing

  4. The Poll Calendar: Elections To Watch Out For In 2026

  5. At Least 14 Injured In Stabbing And Liquid Spray Attack At Japan Factory

Latest Stories

  1. Manchester United 1-0 Newcastle United, Premier League 2025-26 Highlights: Red Devils Grab All Points - As It Happened

  2. Australia Vs England Highlights, 4th Ashes Test Day 2: ENG End 18-Match Winless Streak In AUS Soil, Avoid Whitewash

  3. Weekly Horoscope For December 28, 2025 – January 03, 2026: Growth And New Beginnings For Aries, Scorpio & Capricorn

  4. Gendering The Workplace: Why Female Employment Matters

  5. Cultural Diplomacy: The Faqir Khana Family In Ranjit Singh’s Punjab

  6. India Flags Grave Concern Over Attacks On Minorities In Bangladesh

  7. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

  8. Putin: Russia Boosted Weapons Output 22-Fold Since Start Of Ukraine War