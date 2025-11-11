Ajit Pawar: Always In Power, Always Under Scrutiny for Alleged scams!

Ajit Pawar’s political career has always been controversial with allegations of scams, his alliances and party split which has again taken a centre stage after recent controversial land deal in which his son Parth Pawar's name surfaced.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Priyanka Tupe
After Parth Pawars controversy on a recent land scam
Maharashtra's Deputy CM Ajit Pawar with his son Parth Pawar Photo: File photo
  • The recent Pune land scam uncovered the involvement of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s son in a controversial land deal. Although the transaction was later cancelled, the FIR filed in the case omits Parth Pawar’s name. 

  • Ajit Pawar’s political career has always been controversial with allegations of scams, his alliances and party split. 

  • The irrigation scam allegations against Pawar remain one of the most prominent controversies of his career, used by Devendra Fadnavis and BJP for political leverage, according to the critics.   

Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra’s current Deputy Chief Minister, finance minister and guardian minister of Pune, has been one of the most influential figures in state politics. He has faced a series of corruption allegations and investigations over the past two decades. While none have yet resulted in conviction, the recurring pattern of inquiries reflects the complex intersection of power, politics, and corruption  in Maharashtra. Pawar has served as deputy chief minister of the state for five times.

2009–2012 | Irrigation Scam 

During his tenure as Maharashtra’s Water Resources Minister, Ajit Pawar approved multiple irrigation projects across Vidarbha and Western Maharashtra, many of which later came under scrutiny for massive cost escalations — reportedly rising from around Rs.7,000 crore to over Rs. 70,000 crore within a few years. Reports by the CAG and media investigations alleged irregularities in tendering and project execution, sparking a major political controversy. Pawar consistently denied any wrongdoing, attributing the revisions to administrative and technical necessities. 

Under mounting opposition pressure, Ajit Pawar resigned as Deputy Chief Minister in 2012. The Congress–NCP government later tabled a ‘White Paper on Irrigation Projects’, which acknowledged procedural lapses but stopped short of indicting individuals.

When Devendra Fadnavis became Maharashtra’s Chief Minister in 2014, his government reopened several inquiries into the alleged irrigation scam linked to Ajit Pawar’s tenure as Water Resources Minister. The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) was directed to re-examine nearly 300 irrigation projects for irregularities, cost escalations, and contract violations. Multiple (FIRs) were registered across Maharashtra between 2015 and 2018. 

However, by 2019, the ACB informed the Bombay High Court that it had found no direct evidence implicating Pawar in the alleged scam, effectively closing most of the cases. Critics accused the Fadnavis government of using the investigation for political leverage, while officials maintained that the inquiries followed due process.

Ajit Pawar officially broke away from Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in July 2023 when he, along with several MLAs, joined the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government in Maharashtra. 

Later, in February 2024, the Election Commission of India (ECI) recognised his faction as the official NCP and allotted it the party’s name and ‘Clock’ symbol.

2010–2019 | Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank (MSCB) Case

Between 2010 and 2015, the MSCB issued loans to several sugar factories and cooperative entities allegedly in violation of norms. In 2019, Mumbai’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) filed an FIR naming Ajit Pawar and others for mismanagement and causing losses exceeding  Rs. 25,000 crore.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) later attached properties of sugar mills sold at undervalued prices. Ajit Pawar, a former director of MSCB, denied any irregularities, calling the case politically motivated.

 2020| ED and EOW Question Family Members

The EOW questioned Pawar’s wife, Sunetra Pawar, in connection with the MSCB  case; she was later given a clean chit. The ED continued independent inquiries into cooperative-linked assets. Several assets of sugar mills associated with the Pawar network were provisionally attached under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

2021–2023| Benami Property and Tax Investigations

The Income Tax Department and ED carried out searches linked to entities associated with Ajit Pawar and his aides. Reports mentioned suspected benami properties and cooperative society assets, but no prosecution complaints or convictions have so far taken place in this case.

2023–2025| Cases Continue Amid Political Realignment

After Ajit Pawar’s 2023 political switch to join the BJP–Shiv Sena (Shinde) alliance, opposition parties alleged that investigative agencies slowed down the pace of inquiries.

As of 2025, MSCB and irrigation-related cases remain under investigation, with several charge sheets yet to be filed. Pawar continues to maintain that all probes are ‘politically motivated’ and that he has cooperated fully with agencies.

November 2025| Recent controversy about son Parth Pawar’s alleged land scam in Pune. 

A recent controversy in Pune has drawn attention to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s son, Parth Pawar, after a land transaction involving a 40-acre government-owned (Mahar Vatan) land raised allegations of irregularity. The land, valued at over Rs. 1,800 crore, was reportedly transferred to Amadea Enterprises LLP — a firm owned by his son Parth for about Rs. 300 crore, with only Rs. 500 paid in stamp duty. Following public outcry, the Maharashtra government suspended two officials and initiated separate probes into how the deal was cleared. Ajit Pawar has maintained that he had no role in the transaction and that his son’s firm has since cancelled the deal pending investigation. Pune Police filed an FIR but Parth is not named in it. 

