Ajit Pawar: Always In Power, Always Under Scrutiny for Alleged scams!

A recent controversy in Pune has drawn attention to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s son, Parth Pawar, after a land transaction involving a 40-acre government-owned (Mahar Vatan) land raised allegations of irregularity. The land, valued at over Rs. 1,800 crore, was reportedly transferred to Amadea Enterprises LLP — a firm owned by his son Parth for about Rs. 300 crore, with only Rs. 500 paid in stamp duty. Following public outcry, the Maharashtra government suspended two officials and initiated separate probes into how the deal was cleared. Ajit Pawar has maintained that he had no role in the transaction and that his son’s firm has since cancelled the deal pending investigation. Pune Police filed an FIR but Parth is not named in it.

