Pune Court Denies Anticipatory Bail To Tehsildar In Mundhwa Land Case

Last month, the sale of 40 acres of land in the affluent Mundhwa region to Amadea Enterprises for Rs 300 crore was questioned after it was revealed that the plot belonged to the government and could not be sold. Additionally, the company was purportedly spared from paying stamp duty of Rs 21 crore.



In addition to Yeole, Sheetal Tejwani, the Mundhwa land's power of attorney, and Digvijay Patil, a partner of Amadea Enterprises, are also charged in this case.