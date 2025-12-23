Pune Court Denies Anticipatory Bail To Tehsildar In Mundhwa Land Case

Suryakant Yeole faces charges in Rs 300-crore Mundhwa and Bopodi land deals.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Parth Pawar, Pune land deal, Rs 300 crore land sale, Mundhwa land controversy
Parth Pawar Photo: X
  • A Pune court rejected anticipatory bail for suspended tehsildar Suryakant Yeole in the Mundhwa land deal linked to Amadea Enterprises LLP.

  • Prosecutors said Yeole issued eviction notices and ownership orders despite knowing the land belonged to the state government.

  • The Mundhwa deal, valued at Rs 300 crore, is under scrutiny for illegal sale of government land and alleged stamp duty waiver of Rs 21 crore.

Suryakant Yeole, a suspended tehsildar involved in the controversial Mundhwa land deal involving a company connected to Parth, the son of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, had his anticipatory bail plea denied by a Pune court on Monday.

Yeole is also an accused in another matter involving a state agriculture department land parcel in the Bopodi area, and both cases have been merged.

Ajit Pawar was evidently vulnerable and stressed when he broke the silence after 48 hours in a press conference, announcing that the deal is now cancelled by the relevant officials. - Facebook/Ajit Pawar
Pune Disputed Land Deal Cancelled; Maharashtra DCM Ajit Pawar Says Son Didn’t Know It Was Government Property

BY Priyanka Tupe

Additional Sessions Judge P Y Ladekar rejected the suspended tehsildar's plea after prosecution opposed it, stating that despite knowing that the 40-acre parcel in Mundhwa belonged to the state government, Yeole issued a notice to the Botanical Survey of India (the lessee), directing them to vacate the land on the ground it has been purchased by a private firm, Amadea Enterprises LLP.

Despite being a main stakeholder in Amadea Enterprises, Parth Pawar is not mentioned in the FIR.

The prosecution also told the court that in the Bopodi case, Yeole issued an order listing some people as owners even though he knew the land in question belonged to the agriculture department.

Since suspended tehsildar Yeole was engaged in both the Bopodi and the Rs 300-crore Mundhwa land issues, a case was filed at the Khadak police station.

Last month, the sale of 40 acres of land in the affluent Mundhwa region to Amadea Enterprises for Rs 300 crore was questioned after it was revealed that the plot belonged to the government and could not be sold. Additionally, the company was purportedly spared from paying stamp duty of Rs 21 crore.

In addition to Yeole, Sheetal Tejwani, the Mundhwa land's power of attorney, and Digvijay Patil, a partner of Amadea Enterprises, are also charged in this case.

Published At:
