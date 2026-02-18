Supreme Court Grants Bail To Another Accused In Pune Porsche Crash Case

The Pune Porsche crash case drew widespread public attention after a speeding luxury car allegedly driven by a minor rammed into two motorcyclists, resulting in their deaths.

Pune Porsche Car Accident
On May 19, 2024, the incident in the Kalyani Nagar area, which led to the deaths of motorcycle-borne IT professionals Anish Awadhiya and his friend Ashwini Costa. File Photo
Summary
  • The Supreme Court has granted bail to Ashpak Makandar, who is accused of conspiring to tamper with the blood samples of the juvenile driver in the 2024 Pune Porsche crash case.

  • The crash occurred on May 19, 2024, in Pune’s Kalyani Nagar area, when a speeding Porsche driven by a minor killed two IT professionals,

  • The case has seen multiple legal developments, including controversy over the minor’s initial bail, the Bombay High Court ordering his release, the arrest of his mother.

The Supreme Court has granted bail to Ashpak Makandar, one of the accused in the Pune Porsche 2024 crash case that sparked nationwide outrage.

Makandar is alleged to have been part of a conspiracy to tamper with the blood samples of the driver involved in the accident. Investigators claim that attempts were made to manipulate medical evidence to shield the driver following the fatal crash.

The top court’s decision marks another significant development in the ongoing legal proceedings related to the case. Several individuals, including medical professionals and intermediaries, have been under investigation for their alleged roles in the purported cover-up.

The Pune Porsche crash case drew widespread public attention after a speeding luxury car allegedly driven by a minor rammed into two motorcyclists, resulting in their deaths. On May 19, 2024, the incident in the Kalyani Nagar area, which led to the deaths of motorcycle-borne IT professionals Anish Awadhiya and his friend Ashwini Costa, hit national headlines.

The accused teenager got bail hours after the accident on May 19 last year. The lenient bail terms asked the minor to write a 300-word essay on road safety, which sparked a massive row, following which he was sent to an observation home in Pune city three days later. On June 25, 2024, the Bombay High Court directed that the boy be released immediately, saying the Juvenile Justice Board’s orders remanding him to an observation home were illegal and the law regarding juveniles must be implemented fully. 

The teenager’s mother was arrested in June last year after she was accused of attempting to shield her son by swapping her blood sample with his to conceal alcohol consumption at the time of the accident, and paid 3 lakh rupees for the same. The Supreme Court granted her interim bail in April.

Published At:
