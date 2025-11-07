Pune Land Deal Involving Son Of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Parwar Under Government Probe

Rs 300-crore Pune land deal involving Parth Pawar’s firm triggers government probe.
Sub-Registrar and tehsildar suspended for alleged irregularities in registration.
Opposition demands judicial inquiry; FIR registered against three individuals.
A Rs 300-crore land transaction in Pune involving a firm connected to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s son, Parth Pawar, has come under scrutiny over alleged irregularities, prompting the state government to order a high-level investigation.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis described the matter as “prima facie serious” and said he had sought details from the relevant departments. Meanwhile, Ajit Pawar maintained he was not involved in the controversial deal.
The Opposition criticised the ruling Mahayuti coalition, comprising the BJP, the NCP led by Ajit Pawar, and the Eknath Shinde faction of Shiv Sena, demanding a judicial inquiry. An FIR has been registered against three individuals in connection with the case.
The government has suspended a sub-registrar and set up a committee to probe alleged irregularities in the sale. Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue) Vikas Kharge will lead the panel, according to officials.
The office of Inspector General of Registration (IGR) suspended R B Taru, Sub-Registrar at Haveli No. 4 in Pune, for irregularities in document registration that reportedly caused a financial loss to the exchequer. The suspension followed a report by the Joint District Registrar and Collector (Stamps).
Officials said 40 acres of ‘Mahar Vatan’ government land in Pune’s Mundhwa area were sold to Amadea Enterprises LLP, a private firm represented by partner Digvijay Amarsinh Patil, for Rs 300 crore, with the stamp duty waived. Parth Pawar is also listed as a partner in the firm. The sale was facilitated through Shital Tejwani, who held power of attorney for the 272 individuals named as owners of the land. Government land, however, cannot legally be sold to a private entity.
An FIR was lodged at Bawdhan police station, Pimpri Chinchwad, against Digvijay Patil, Shital Tejwani, and Ravindra Taru. The complaint, filed by joint district registrar Santosh Hingane, cited sections 316(5) and 318(2) of the BNS Act, alleging criminal breach of trust and cheating, and claimed a loss of Rs 6 crore to the government.
The complaint stated that despite Hingane’s office issuing a written notice on 9 May that stamp duty of Rs 5.89 crore was payable and that permission from the competent authority was required, the sale deed was executed without collecting the duty.
Inspector General of Registration Ravindra Binwade told PTI that the investigation would examine how government land was transferred to a private firm and whether the exemptions were granted according to rules. “If it is government land, the registration (of its sale) should not have taken place,” he said.
Revenue department sources noted that while the 7/12 extract lists the land under ‘Mumbai Sarkar’, the property card included 272 individual names. Amadea Enterprises LLP is registered at a Pune bungalow belonging to the Pawars.
According to the IGR office, Sub-Registrar Taru should have verified a No Objection Certificate from the competent authority before registering documents, which did not occur. Although a stamp duty exemption was claimed, a 2 per cent levy, 1 per cent local body cess and 1 per cent metro cess—amounting to Rs 6 crore, could not be waived, resulting in a loss to the state exchequer.
A senior district collectorate official said tehsildar Suryakant Yewale, suspended in a separate matter, is also under inquiry for allegedly allowing transfer of Mahar Vatan land into private hands before it was sold to Amadea LLP.
The 272 owners transferred the Mundhwa land to Amadea through power of attorney granted to Shital Tejwani.
Talking to reporters in Nagpur, CM Fadnavis said, “Prime facie, the issue looks serious. I’ve sought information concerning the case from relevant departments. Orders have been given to conduct a probe.”
Ajit Pawar insisted, “I am not even remotely connected to this. The chief minister should definitely probe this. It is his right.” He added that a few months ago he had cautioned against any wrongdoing and had issued clear instructions that such activities must not occur. “I don’t know what happened after that,” he said, adding he had never instructed officers to provide benefits to relatives.
Regarding the Pune address where the company is registered, Pawar noted the bungalow belongs to “Parth Ajit Pawar.” BJP minister Nitesh Rane reiterated, “Zero tolerance for corruption is the style of Chief Minister Fadnavis. Nobody will be spared.” Industries Minister Uday Samant defended Parth Pawar, stating his documents were in order and that the department was not involved in incentives or waivers.
Opposition leaders criticised the BJP-led government. Congress MLA Vijay Wadettiwar called for a judicial probe, alleging the file moved at “rocket speed,” and claimed that the Directorate of Industries approved the transfer for an IT park and data centre while waiving Rs 21 crore in stamp duty. Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray said in Latur, “Nothing substantial will come out” of the probe, predicting the government will eventually give a “clean chit” to those involved.
(With inputs from PTI)