Special Legislature Session to Pass Resolution Seeking Re-implementation of MGNREGA: Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday said a special session of the state legislature will be convened soon to pass a resolution demanding the re-implementation of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Protest against G RAM G bill in Chennai
Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President K. Selvaperunthagai, second from right, with leaders of alliance parties and party workers holds portraits of Mahatma Gandhi during a protest against passing of the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Bill in the Lok Sabha that seeks to replace the existing MGNREGA, in Chennai. | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Karnataka Congress intensifies opposition to Centre’s VB-G RAM G Act, with the state Cabinet rejecting the law, planning a legal challenge, and calling a special two-day legislature session to pass a resolution seeking the re-implementation of MGNREGA.

  • Statewide protests and padayatras announced, including 5-km marches in every taluk from January 26 to February 2, as part of the AICC-led ‘Save MGNREGA’ movement, with participation from national Congress leaders.

  • Siddaramaiah frames MGNREGA as a constitutional employment right, alleging that its repeal undermines livelihoods of Dalits, women and farmers, and calls for a mass mobilisation to restore the scheme.

The announcement was made at a meeting of Congress legislators in Bengaluru to discuss the nationwide ‘Save MGNREGA’ movement organised by the AICC. Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress president D K Shivakumar, along with ministers, MLAs and Legislative Council members, were present.

The Congress has opposed the Centre’s Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Act, which replaces MGNREGA, and has demanded that the new law be scrapped.

Earlier in the day, the Karnataka Cabinet decided not to accept the VB-G RAM G Act and to pursue a legal challenge against it.

Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar said the special legislature session is likely to be held for two days. He added that protests will be organised at gram panchayat, taluk and district levels, including 5-km padayatras in each taluk from January 26 to February 2, with participation from national leaders.

Siddaramaiah said MGNREGA provided employment to Dalits, women and farmers, offering up to 100 days of work annually. Alleging that the Centre had taken away employment rights of the rural poor, he termed the repeal of MGNREGA unconstitutional and called for a mass movement to restore it.

Published At:
