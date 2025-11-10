Tehsildar’s Eviction Notice to Botanical Survey of India Declared Illegal Amid Parth Pawar Land Row

Ajit Pawar’s office has said that the sale has been cancelled and that Parth Pawar was unaware of the land’s government ownership.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Jinit Parmar
Updated on:
Updated on:
Ajit pawar scam
Collector Jitendra Dudi clarified that the land remains government property and that the transaction lacked necessary permissions. Photo: File photo
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The Pune collector has declared an eviction notice issued to the Botanical Survey of India as illegal, terming it an overreach by a tehsildar.

  • The notice was linked to a ₹300-crore land deal involving a firm associated with Parth Pawar, which opposition parties allege was undervalued.

  • Authorities have launched an inquiry and filed an FIR against the tehsildar and others, while the Pawar family maintains the sale has been cancelled.

The Pune district administration has declared an eviction notice issued to the Botanical Survey of India (BSI) as illegal, amid a controversy over a 40-acre land deal linked to Parth Pawar, son of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. The notice, issued in June by then Pune city tehsildar Suryakant Yeole, directed the BSI to vacate the government-leased land in Mundhwa, allegedly in favour of a private firm.

The land in question had been leased to the BSI since 1973, later extended for 50 years from 1988, at a nominal annual rent of one rupee. However, Yeole claimed that the lease had lapsed after the “original landowners” paid the occupancy price in December 2024. Acting on this, he ordered the BSI to vacate the land, which was subsequently found to be an overreach of authority.

The eviction notice came just weeks after the 40-acre plot was sold for ₹300 crore to Amadea Enterprises LLP, a firm in which Parth Pawar reportedly holds a 99% stake. Opposition parties have alleged that the deal was undervalued, suggesting the market worth could exceed ₹1,800 crore. Following the controversy, the district collector intervened to halt the eviction and launched an inquiry into the land transfer.

Related Content
Related Content

Collector Jitendra Dudi clarified that the land remains government property and that the transaction lacked necessary permissions. An FIR has been registered against the tehsildar and other officials for alleged misuse of authority and document irregularities. Ajit Pawar’s office has said that the sale has been cancelled and that Parth Pawar was unaware of the land’s government ownership.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said action in the Pune land deal case is being taken as per law and there is no question of saving anybody.

FIRs have been filed against signatories and vendors and those found guilty in the probe will be booked, Fadnavis said, when asked about the First Information Report (FIR) not naming Parth.

"Those who don't even understand what an FIR is, are the ones making baseless allegations. When an FIR is registered, it is filed against the express parties involved. In this case, the FIR has been filed against the company and its authorised signatories," he said.

NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar said he supported a probe into the controversial land deal linked to the company of his grandnephew Parth.

Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal demanded that the state government release a 'white paper' on land transactions in Pune and Mumbai and hold a full-day discussion on the issue during the upcoming winter session of state legislature.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bangladesh Vs Ireland LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 2: Mahmudul Hasan Joy Marching Towards Century

  2. IPL 2026 Auction To Be Held In Abu Dhabi Around December 15 - Report

  3. India Vs South Africa, 1st Test: Key Battles To Watch Out For In IND Vs SA Clash

  4. Ashes 2025: Ben Stokes Expected To Be Fully Fit For Series Against Australia

  5. Amol Muzumdar On India's Women's World Cup Title: Head Coach 'Couldn't Have Asked For Better' Team

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. ATP Finals 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Overcomes Taylor Fritz In 3-Set Thriller

  2. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Beats Felix Auger-Aliassime In Straight Sets To Kick Off Title Defence

  3. ATP Finals: Mental Consistency Key For Jannik Sinner In Felix Auger-Aliassime Victory

  4. 2025 WTA Finals: Rybakina Stuns Sabalenka In Riyadh To Win Title

  5. Athens Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Clinches 101st Tour Title With Second ATP Title This Year

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. What Is the Election Commission’s SIR, and Why It’s Stirring Debate in West Bengal

  2. Red Fort Blast: 13 Killed, Several Injured; Station Shut As Probe Underway

  3. 17 Mosque Caretakers In Ballia Booked For Violating Loudspeaker Rules

  4. Bomb Threats At Actor Ajith Kumar And Actress Ramya Krishnan’s Chennai Homes Turn Out To Be Hoax

  5. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Announces Aid for Red Fort Blast Victims

Entertainment News

  1. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  2. Jatadhara Review | In This Supernatural Mess, The Spirit Is Willing But The Screenplay Is Weak

  3. DIFF 2025: Khooh Waala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

  4. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  5. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

US News

  1. Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

  2. Dhoom Macha Le: How Zohran Mamdani’s NYC Mayoral Victory Challenges Authoritarian Trends

  3. ChatGPT Named In California Lawsuits Alleging Role In Suicides And Mental Breakdowns

  4. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers

  5. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

World News

  1. Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

  2. West Africa: Five Indian Nationals Abducted In Mali

  3. UN Reports Largest Rohingya Influx Into Bangladesh Since 2017 Amid Escalating Crisis In Myanmar

  4. South Africa Condemns US Boycott Of G20 Summit As 'Imperialist Interference'

  5. Mental Health Conditions Rising Sharply Across The US, Impacting Millions Of Workers

Latest Stories

  1. Trump Threatens BBC With $1 Billion Lawsuit Over Edited January 6 Speech

  2. Sergio Gor Appointed New US Ambassador to India, Vows To Strengthen Ties

  3. Makkal Needhi Maiam Seeks Common Election Symbol For 2026 Tamil Nadu Polls

  4. 'Dharmendra Discharged From Hospital, To Be Treated At Home', Says Doctor

  5. The Art Of Being Alive: Booker-Winner David Szalay’s Notes On Mortality And Masculinity

  6. Govinda Rushed To Hospital After Falling Unconscious At Home

  7. UN Chief Calls For Full Probe After Delhi Red Fort Car Blast; Offers Condolences

  8. Over 40 Samples, Including Explosives and Cartridges, Collected from Red Fort Blast Site