New York Knicks Vs Miami Heat, NBA 2025: Jalen Brunson’s 47 Powers Knicks Past Heat

Jalen Brunson poured in a season-high 47 points as the New York Knicks overcame a quiet night from Karl-Anthony Towns to beat the Miami Heat 132-125. Mikal Bridges backed him up with 24 points, hitting six of seven from deep, while OG Anunoby scored all 18 of his points after halftime and Josh Hart added a double-double. Miami, led by Kel’el Ware’s 28 points and 19 rebounds, cut the gap late, but an 8-0 Knicks run sealed the game as New York improved to 20-8.

New York Knicks vs Miami Heat NBA basketball-Jalen Brunson
New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) dribbles around Miami Heat center Bam Adubayo (13) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in New York. | Photo: AP/John Munson
New York Knicks vs Miami Heat NBA basketball-Andrew Wiggins
Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins, left, dribbles past New York Knicks OG Anunoby, right, during the second half of an NBA basketball game in New York. | Photo: AP/John Munson
New York Knicks vs Miami Heat NBA basketball-Karl-Anthony Towns
New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns argues with referee Nick Buchert during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat, in New York. | Photo: AP/John Munson
New York Knicks vs Miami Heat NBA basketball-Bam Adebayo
New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns, left, defends against Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo, right, during the second half of an NBA basketball game in New York. | Photo: AP/John Munson
New York Knicks vs Miami Heat NBA basketball-Josh Hart
New York Knicks guard Josh Hart reacts after hitting a 3-point basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat, in New York. | Photo: AP/John Munson
New York Knicks vs Miami Heat NBA basketball-Norman Powel
Miami Heat guard Norman Powel (24) looks to shoot over New York Knicks guard Mikal Bridges (25) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in New York. | Photo: AP/John Munson
New York Knicks vs Miami Heat NBA basketball-Josh Hart
New York Knicks guard Josh Hart, left, defends Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in New York. | Photo: AP/John Munson
New York Knicks vs Miami Heat NBA basketball-Kelel Ware
Miami Heat center Kel'el Ware (7) looks to shoot over New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in New York. | Photo: AP/John Munson
New York Knicks vs Miami Heat NBA basketball-Bam Adebayo
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo, left, defends against New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in New York. | Photo: AP/John Munson
New York Knicks vs Miami Heat NBA basketball-Davion Mitchell
Miami Heat guard Davion Mitchell, left, defends against New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in New York. | Photo: AP/John Munson
