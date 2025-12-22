New York Knicks Vs Miami Heat, NBA 2025: Jalen Brunson’s 47 Powers Knicks Past Heat
Jalen Brunson poured in a season-high 47 points as the New York Knicks overcame a quiet night from Karl-Anthony Towns to beat the Miami Heat 132-125. Mikal Bridges backed him up with 24 points, hitting six of seven from deep, while OG Anunoby scored all 18 of his points after halftime and Josh Hart added a double-double. Miami, led by Kel’el Ware’s 28 points and 19 rebounds, cut the gap late, but an 8-0 Knicks run sealed the game as New York improved to 20-8.
