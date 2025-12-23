New Zealand Foreign Minister Calls India FTA A 'Bad Deal'

He criticised the exclusion of key dairy products such as milk, cheese and butter, calling the agreement “impossible to defend” to farmers and rural communities.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
Updated on:
PM Modi with New Zealand PM Christopher Luxon.
PM Modi with New Zealand PM Christopher Luxon Photo: IMAGO
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  1. Winston Peters said the India–New Zealand FTA is "neither free nor fair”.

  2. He argued that it concedes too much on immigration while failing to secure meaningful gains, particularly for the dairy sector.

  3. New Zealand First invoked the coalition’s “agree to disagree” clause and said it would vote against the enabling legislation when the deal comes before Parliament.

New Zealand’s Foreign Minister Winston Peters has criticised the newly announced India–New Zealand Free Trade Agreement (FTA), branding it “neither free nor fair” and warning that his party will oppose the deal when it is brought before Parliament.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Peters said his party, New Zealand First, was “regrettably opposed” to the agreement, arguing that it concedes too much — particularly on immigration — while delivering insufficient benefits for Wellington, especially in the crucial dairy sector.

“Regrettably, this is a bad deal for New Zealand,” Peters said. He argued that while New Zealand would fully open its market to Indian goods, India had failed to agree to meaningful reductions in tariff barriers on New Zealand’s major dairy exports. The outcome, he added, was “impossible to defend” to farmers and rural communities.

Peters said the India FTA would be New Zealand’s first trade agreement to exclude key dairy products such as milk, cheese and butter. Dairy exports were valued at about $13.94 billion in the year to November 2025, accounting for nearly 30 per cent of the country’s total goods exports.

Related Content
Related Content

He said New Zealand First had repeatedly urged its coalition partner, the National Party, not to rush into what it described as a “low-quality” deal and instead use the full parliamentary term to secure better outcomes. Peters also cautioned against signing the agreement amid uncertainty over whether it would command a majority in Parliament.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon before their meeting at Hyderabad House on March 17, 2025 in New Delhi, India. Luxon is on a five-day visit to India with a focus on deepening bilateral trade and economic ties with New Delhi. - IMAGO / Hindustan Times |
India And New Zealand Conclude Free Trade Agreement Talks

BY Outlook News Desk

When Cabinet approval for the deal was sought last week, New Zealand First invoked the “agree to disagree” provision under coalition arrangements, while making clear it would vote against the enabling legislation if and when it is introduced in Parliament.

Beyond trade, Peters raised concerns over what he described as far-reaching immigration concessions, including the creation of a new employment visa specifically for Indian citizens.

He argued that, on a per capita basis, New Zealand had offered India greater access to its labour market than Australia or the United Kingdom had in their FTAs, despite domestic economic pressures.

He also warned that expanded work rights for Indian students during and after their studies could limit the ability of future governments to adjust immigration and labour market settings in response to changing conditions.

Despite opposing the agreement, Peters said New Zealand First remained committed to strengthening ties with India, which he described as strategically important. He noted that India was his first overseas destination as Foreign Minister outside Australia and the Pacific, and pointed to increased diplomatic resources devoted to the relationship.

Peters said he had personally conveyed his party’s position to India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, stressing that the opposition was not a criticism of India or its negotiators but reflected differences within New Zealand’s coalition government.

“Our approach to trade deals has been consistent and principled,” Peters said, adding that New Zealand First would back agreements that deliver clear benefits for New Zealanders and oppose those that do not.

(with inputs from NDTV)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Australia Vs England, 4th Ashes Test: Captain Cummins Rested By Aussies, Murphy Replaces Lyon

  2. LSG To Fly Three Indian Bowlers To South Africa For Special Training During SA20 – Report

  3. Ex-England Captain Andrew Strauss Remarries Seven Years After Wife Ruth’s Death

  4. ICC World Test Championship 2025-27: Updated Points Table After Australia’s Ashes Win, NZ’s Windies Whitewash

  5. Fact Check: Do Lionel Messi and Sachin Tendulkar’s Careers Mirror Each Other As Viral Post Claims?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Next Gen ATP Finals: Learner Tien Beats Alexander Blockx To Lift Title

  2. Who Is Pang Renlong? Chinese Tennis Player To Receive 12 Year Ban By ITIA

  3. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Pull Off Thriller to Win Opener Against Chang-Weikeng

  4. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  5. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Badminton News

  1. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  4. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Aaron-Soh Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: SatChi Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot - As It Happened

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Bihar Weekly Weather Forecast: Cold Wave Tightens Grip, Orange Alert Issued

  2. What A Magazine Means To Me?

  3. As India & NZ Close Negotiations, Looking At India's Free Trade Agreements

  4. New Insurance Bill: All For Insurance Companies, Not For The Masses

  5. Day In Pics: December 20, 2025

Entertainment News

  1. Outlook’s Picks | 7 Standout Hindi OTT Shows In 2025

  2. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders Review | A Deliciously Paced & Politically Resolute Crime Drama

  3. What Happened To The Spy Film? Dhurandhar & The Age Of Creative Intent

  4. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

  5. Saali Mohabbat Review | An Immersive Thriller That Revives The Familiar Taste Of ‘Chutney’

US News

  1. Epstein Files, Including Trump Photo, Vanish From DOJ Website

  2. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

  3. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  4. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  5. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

World News

  1. Bangladesh: NCP leader Motaleb Shikder Shot Days After Sharif Osman Hadi Killing

  2. Sikh Parade Disrupted In New Zealand; Leaders Call For Protection Of Religious Freedoms

  3. Violence Erupts Outside Indian Assistant High Commission In Bangladesh, Several Injured

  4. Who Was Sharif Osman Hadi And Why Has His Death Sparked Protests In Dhaka?

  5. Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir Conferred Saudi Arabia’s Highest Civilian Honour

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, December 23, 2025: Predictions for Leo, Scorpio, Pisces, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. The Outlook Mirror: Chronicling The Stories India Lived

  3. Rahul Gandhi Alleges BJP Wants To Eliminate The Constitution

  4. Neymar Undergoes Minor Knee Surgery As FIFA World Cup 2026 Dream Continues

  5. Vijay Deverakonda's Blood-Soaked First Look From Rowdy Janardhana Out; Teaser Shows Violence And Action-Packed Scenes

  6. Lokah Director Reflects On The 'Unexpected' Success Of Kalyani Priyadarshan Starrer, Shares Update On Part 2

  7. Delhi Weather and AQI Update: Cold Wave Tightens Grip as Air Quality Turns ‘Severe’

  8. Mumbai: Deaf Woman’s 16-Year-Old Sexual Assault Complaint Leads To Arrest Of Serial Abuser