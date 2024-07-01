  1. HOME
  2. Topic
  3. income tax department
images

Name: Income Tax Department

The Income Tax Department (IT Department or ITD) is an agency formed in 1860 under the jurisdiction of the Government of India, responsible for the collection of taxes in India, operating under the Department of Revenue within the Ministry of Finance. It is overseen by the Board of Taxes (CBDT). The role of the Income Tax Department is to enforce tax laws, with the Act of 1961 being the, aimed at generating revenue for the government. Additionally, it upholds regulations like the Act of 1988 and the Act of 2015.

The Act of 1961 grants the IT Department authority to levy taxes on the incomes of individuals, partnerships, corporations, bodies, societies, and entities. Consequently, the IT Department impacts businesses, professionals, NGOs, taxpayers, and authorities. It also handles taxation matters involving businesses and professionals, including issues related to agreements and pricing. An aspect of its mandate is combating evasion and avoidance, which includes enforcing the Rule (GAAR) to uphold the principles of an economy.

The 19th century witnessed the establishment of rule in India, following the mutiny, which led to a crisis for the government. In response, the Income-tax Act was introduced in February 1860 by James Wilson, who served as finance minister. Act, approved by the governor on July 24, 1860, came into effect and consisted of parts and sections. It categorized income into schedules: income from property, professions and trade, securities, annuities, and dividends, and salaries and pensions. Income was subject to taxation.

The tax was implemented in 1918, followed by the Income-tax Act in that year. The Income Tax Act of 1922 marked a shift by transferring income tax administration from government control to government control. Feature was the determination of tax rates through acts, rather than within legislation. Reforms followed with the introduction of the Income-tax Act in 1939.

Following its inception, the 1922 Income Tax Act underwent amendments, totalling revisions from 1939 to 1956. The change occurred in 1946 with the introduction of capital gains tax, a concept that has undergone amendments. In 1956, Nicholas Kaldor was commissioned to assess India's tax system in light of revenue requirements for the plan (1956–1961). The report advocated for tax structure, leading to the enactment of tax laws, including the Wealth-tax Act of 1957, Expenditure-tax Act of 1957, and Gift-tax Act of 1958.

Taxes Administration Enquiry Committee, chaired by Shri Mahavir Tyagi, submitted a report on November 30, 1959, shaping the formulation of the Income Tax Act of 1961. The act replaced the Indian Income Tax Act of 1922, which had been in effect for decades and became effective on April 1, 1962. Income tax legislation in India is governed by the Income Tax Act, 1961, comprising sections and schedules, applicable nationwide, including the state of Jammu and Kashmir. The income Tax Department (ITD) operates under the authority of the Central Board of Taxes (CBDT) at the level, supported by headquarters at the office level. There are directorates within ITD, with the Directorate of Investigation being the directorate.

CBDT, a division of the Department of Revenue under the Ministry of Finance, plays a role in policy formulation and planning for taxes in India. Established under the Central Board of Revenue Act, of 1963, CBDT oversees the administration of tax laws through IT Department. The board is headed by a chairman and comprises members, holding positions as secretaries to the Government of India. CBDT members, drawn from the Indian Revenue Service (IRS), serve as management within the IT Department. They exercise control over categories at ITD offices. Decision-making within CBDT is structured, with decisions reserved for issues, including policy formulation and functions under India's tax laws.

Efforts to simplify income tax return filing include eFiling, which allows digital submission through a dedicated platform, reducing errors and enhancing convenience. The introduction of simplified ITR forms (SAHAJ and SUGAM) further streamlines the process for different taxpayer categories. Plans are also underway to introduce pre-filled ITR forms, automating data entry for easier filing.

Advertisement

Related Stories

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

load more stories

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Afghanistan Vs New Zealand One-Off Test Day 1 LIVE Score: Early Lunch Taken, Next Inspection At 1:00 PM
  2. Two Legends In Contention To Replace Gautam Gambhir At KKR: Report
  3. Afghanistan Vs New Zealand Test: Toss Delayed Due To Wet Outfield In Greater Noida
  4. Australia Tour Of England 2024 Live Streaming: Schedule, Timings, Squads, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  5. New Zealand Cricket: Central Contract Opt-Outs Are Straining Player Availability, Says Skipper Southee
Football News
  1. Nations League: Clarke Believes Scotland 'Deserved Something' Following Defeat To Portugal
  2. Nations League: Tedesco 'Still Hurt' By France Defeat At Euros 2024
  3. Luis De La Fuente Insists Spain Are Doing 'Something Important' For The Country
  4. Rodri: Pep Guardiola Always Evolving To Stay One Step Ahead
  5. Erik Ten Hag Not The Deciding Factor For Matthijs De Ligt In Manchester United Move
Tennis News
  1. US Open: Jannik Sinner Opens Up On Big Three's 2024 Absence From Winning Grand Slam Titles
  2. US Open 2024: Taylor Fritz 'Sorry' For Not Providing Crowd With Home Victory
  3. US Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Delighted To Cap 'Incredible' Year With Second Major Title
  4. US Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Edges Taylor Fritz To Claim Second Grand Slam Title
  5. Guadalajara Open Akron 2024 Live Streaming: Date, Time, Venue, And Other Details
Hockey News
  1. Pakistan Vs Korea LIVE Score Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Korea Lead 1-0 After Second Quarter
  2. China Vs Malaysia, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Hockey Match
  3. India 3-0 China Hockey Asian Champions Trophy Highlights: IND Complete Dominating Victory
  4. Pakistan Vs South Korea, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  5. India Vs Japan, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Hockey Match

Trending Stories

National News
  1. A Month Since Kolkata Doctor's Alleged Rape & Murder At RG Kar Hospital - Where The Case Stands
  2. Fresh Violence Brews In Manipur, CM Biren Singh Demands Handover Of Unified Command | Top Points
  3. The Graph Of Rapes In Jharkhand Keeps Climbing
  4. Manipur Violence: Drones, Long-Range Rockets Add New Dimension To Ethnic Conflict
  5. Myanmar Militants Release Mizo Teens With Heads Tonsured, Cigarette Burns
Entertainment News
  1. “Seeing Hope Beyond Despair”: Kavitha Lankesh Pays A Fiery Tribute To Her Sister In Gauri
  2. Vaazhai Review: Mari Selvaraj’s Devastating Drama Is Half-Undone By Its Strained Beauty
  3. #MeToo Row In Mollywood: Mukesh, Edavela Babu Get Anticipatory Bail In Sexual Assault Case
  4. Sector 36 Trailer: Vikrant Massey Departs From His Image In A Gripping Thriller
  5. The Rise Of Bollywood's Vacant, Convenient, And Tacky 'Political Film' Since 2014
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Ready For First Face Off On Key Issues | What To Expect
  2. Lake Charles’ Iconic Capital One Tower Demolished After Hurricane Laura Devastation: A Landmark Falls | Video
  3. US: Days After Georgia School Shooting, 5 Injured In Shooting At Kentucky I-75 Highway | Demand For Gun Control Grows
  4. Trump's Sentence In Hush Money Case Delayed Until After Presidential Elections | Explained
  5. 2024 US Presidential Election: Key Endorsements, Debate Controversies, And Campaign Strategies | Latest Updates
World News
  1. US Elections 2024: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Ready For First Face Off On Key Issues | What To Expect
  2. Elon Musk Leads Race To Become World’s First Trillionaire By 2027, Report Predicts | These Are The Top 10 In The List
  3. Middle East Tensions: Israeli-Jordanian Border Crossing Closed After Deadly Attack, Israel Airstrike Kills Gaza's Senior Aid Official
  4. Lake Charles’ Iconic Capital One Tower Demolished After Hurricane Laura Devastation: A Landmark Falls | Video
  5. Imran Khan's PTI Rallies Across Pakistan, Demands Release Of Ex-Prime Minister | List Of Charges Against Him
Latest Stories
  1. Blast Injures 3 In Himachal Factory, Protest Over Lack Of Safety | Technical Faults Continue To Affect Workers Across States
  2. Paris Paralympics 2024: Google Doodle Celebrates Equestrian Sport At The Games
  3. Paris Paralympics, Day 10 Highlights: Navdeep Singh Wins Gold, Simran Settles For Bronze - India’s Medal Count Reaches 29
  4. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat And Astrological Significance Of The Festival
  5. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Know All The Rituals And Essential Puja Samagri For Ganeshotsav
  6. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: How Is It Celebrated Across India
  7. Weekly Horoscope For September 8th To September 14th: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Today's Horoscope For September 7, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs