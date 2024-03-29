National

'Democracy Disrobed, Action Will Be Taken Against.....': Rahul Gandhi Hits Back On Tax Notice To Congress

Congress Income Tax notice: Following the BJP-ruled Centre's condemnable act of 'tax terrorism' to cripple Congress before Lok Sabha elections, the party has decided to hold nationwide protests over the weekend.

Outlook Web Desk
Updated on:
PTI
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi | Photo: PTI
After Congress spoke about the fresh notice from the Income Tax Department seeking a deposit of over Rs 1,800 crore due to discrepancies in tax returns for previous years, party leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday hit out at the ruling BJP for indulging in 'tax terrorism' ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

Congress treasurer Ajay Maken | - X/@INCIndia
Congress: IT Appellate Tribunal De-Freezes Party's Bank Accounts Within Hours Of 'Accounts Frozen' Claim | Details

BY Outlook Web Desk

'Such exemplary action will be taken.....': Rahul Gandhi Reacts

Taking it to the microblogging site X (formerly Twitter), Gandhi said the BJP must remember that when the government changes, action will be taken against those who have "disrobed democracy".

"Such exemplary action will be taken that no one will dare to do all this again. This is my guarantee," Rahul Gandhi said in a post in Hindi.

Following this condemnable move to cripple the party before elections, Congress has decided to hold nationwide protests over the weekend.

Bank accounts freezing row

Last month, in another major pre-poll attack on the key opposition party, BJP froze Congress' bank accounts for allegedly defaulting on income tax. The party was issued a notice to pay Rs 130 crore in purported overdue taxes.

The Congress also said that the Income Tax department recovered Rs 51 crore from its bank accounts after the Delhi High Court denied the party's appeal against the income tax notice.

Tags

