National

Congress Gets New Rs 1,700-Crore I-T Notice, Says Govt Using 'Tax Terrorism'

The Income Tax department has issued a new notice to the Congress party, demanding Rs 1,700 crore in taxes due to discrepancies in their tax returns for previous years. This notice comes on top of a previous penalty of Rs 200 crore and freezing of their funds.

Advertisement

O
Outlook Web Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
PTI
Representational Image | Photo: PTI
info_icon

The Income Tax department has dealt another blow to the Congress party by serving a fresh notice amounting to Rs 1,700 crore on Friday due to discrepancies in tax returns for previous years.

The tax penalties, along with interest, stem from irregularities in tax filings spanning from 2017-18 to 2020-21. The party received the fresh notice earlier this week, further exacerbating its financial woes.

Congress is already grappling with financial constraints after the Income Tax authorities imposed a hefty penalty of Rs 200 crore and froze its funds. Despite its efforts, the party did not secure any respite from the High Court and is now approaching the Supreme Court for relief.

Advertisement

Congress Releases Third List Of 18 Candidates For Lok Sabha Polls - null
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Names 5 Candidates From Tamil Nadu, Chattisgarh In 7th Candidates List

BY Outlook Web Desk

Meanwhile, the Congress party, in a response to the Income Tax Department's notice has accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of using government agencies as "gundas" to financially strangle opposition parties.

Addressing the media, AICC general secretary K C Venugopal launched a scathing attack on the Narendra Modi-led government, alleging a deliberate attempt to bankrupt the Congress ahead of elections.

Venugopal stated that the timing of the penalty notice, following the Delhi High Court's dismissal of Congress petitions challenging tax reassessment proceedings, reeks of political vendetta.

Advertisement

"While political parties are typically exempt from taxes, this penalty is allegedly due to delayed filing of returns. It's a blatant move by the Modi government to cripple the Congress financially, especially when elections are looming," he emphasised.

In response to the notice, the Congress plans to stage a nationwide protest, condemning what it sees as the BJP's exploitation of central agencies to target opposition parties. Venugopal asserted that the BJP itself has escaped similar scrutiny, highlighting what he perceives as a biased approach by the Income Tax Department.

"Our accounts were previously frozen, and now our funds are blocked. This relentless targeting by the BJP regime is a clear abuse of governmental machinery to suppress the main opposition party, fearing a significant setback in the upcoming elections," Venugopal said.

Also, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh stated, "The electoral bond scam was done through different routes- prepaid bribe route, postpaid bribe route, post-raid group, and there was a shell company group. Congress treasurer Ajay Maken has analysed the data available on the ECI website filed by the BJP, using a high-level programming language called R... This is tax terrorism, and this is being used to attack the Congress..."

This comes a day after Delhi High Court refused the Congress' request to stop the tax office from re-evaluating its taxes for four years.

New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leaders Sonia Gandhi, KC Venugopal, Ambika Soni and others during the Congress Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, at AICC Headquarters in New Delhi, Thursday, March 7, 2024. - PTI/File
Delhi HC Dismisses Congress Plea Against Tax Re-assessment By IT Authorities

BY Outlook Web Desk

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. A Political Timeline of Shiv Sena: Tracing The Rise, Reign And Rupture
  2. Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Wife Aaliya Confirms Reconciliation With The Actor: No Option, Have Completely Surrendered
  3. SRH Vs MI, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad Win A Run-Fest
  4. Lights, Camera, Politics: 5 Must-Watch Political Dramas That Should Be On Your Watchlist
  5. SRH Vs MI, IPL 2024: All The Broken Records From 'Insane' Run-Fest In Hyderabad
  6. Nationalist Congress Party: Power Of The Pawars
  7. Sports World: PV Sindhu Reaches Madrid Spain Masters Quarters - As It Happened
  8. Arvind Kejriwal ED Arrest: Delhi CM's Custody Extended Until April 1; 'Not Keeping Well, He Is Harassed A Lot' Claims Wife Sunita