National

Delhi HC Dismisses Congress Plea Against Tax Re-assessment By IT Authorities

A Delhi HC bench comprising Justices Yashwant Varma and Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav said the pleas were dismissed in terms of its earlier decision refusing to interfere with the opening of re-assessment for another.

Advertisement

O
Outlook Web Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
PTI%2FFile
New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leaders Sonia Gandhi, KC Venugopal, Ambika Soni and others during the Congress Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, at AICC Headquarters in New Delhi, Thursday, March 7, 2024. Photo: PTI/File
info_icon

The Delhi High Court on Thursday rejected petitions by the Congress which challenged the initiation of tax reassessment proceedings against the party for a period of four years by tax authorities.

A bench comprising Justices Yashwant Varma and Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav said the pleas were dismissed in terms of its earlier decision refusing to interfere with the opening of re-assessment for another year, according to a news agency PTI report.

This matter pertained to assessment years 2017 to 2021.

In the earlier petition, which was dismissed last week, the Congress had challenged initiation of re-assessment proceedings pertaining to assessment years 2014-15 to 2016-17.

Advertisement

The high court had reserved its order on March 20 on the pleas filed by the political party against the tax reassessment proceedings initiated against it by the authorities for three successive years: 2014-15, 2015-16 and 2016-17.

The party has contested the reassessment proceedings, claiming they were barred by limitation.

Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, representing the Congress party, had submitted that tax reassessment proceedings are barred by limitation and the I-T department could have gone back to a maximum of six assessment years.

The I-T department, however, asserted there was no violation of any statutory provision by the tax authority and that as per the material recovered, the "escaped" income by the party is more than Rs 520 crore.

Advertisement

(with PTI inputs)

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. A Political Timeline of Shiv Sena: Tracing The Rise, Reign And Rupture
  2. Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Wife Aaliya Confirms Reconciliation With The Actor: No Option, Have Completely Surrendered
  3. SRH Vs MI, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad Win A Run-Fest
  4. Lights, Camera, Politics: 5 Must-Watch Political Dramas That Should Be On Your Watchlist
  5. SRH Vs MI, IPL 2024: All The Broken Records From 'Insane' Run-Fest In Hyderabad
  6. Nationalist Congress Party: Power Of The Pawars
  7. Sports World Live: PV Sindhu Takes On Huang Yu-Hsun In Madrid Spain Masters Round Of 16
  8. Arvind Kejriwal ED Arrest LIVE: Delhi CM To Make 'Big Reveal' On Liquor Scam Today; Protesting AAP Workers Detained