India's Tharun Mannepalli will take on Malaysia's Justin Hoh in the last four round of the ongoing BWF Macau Open 2025 badminton tournament on Saturday, August 2. The Indian shuttler came into the semis on the back of a 21-12 13-21 21-18 victory over Chinese shuttler China's Hu Zhe who's ranked ranked 87th.
Mannepalli, who joined the Pullela Gopichand Academy four years ago, has focused on improving his fitness, agility, and movement over the past two years. His hard work paid off this week as he also stunned top seed Lee Cheuk Yiu of Hong Kong in the last eight.
The Indian, who won gold at the 37th National Games, was trailing 4-7 in the first game before rallying to 12-9. He then took control and scored six straight points from 15-11 to seal the game.
After the change of ends, Hu played with greater intent, leading 6-2 and extending the lead to 15-6. Mannepalli couldn't close the gap as the Chinese player dominated the second game.
In the decider, Mannepalli surged to a 5-0 lead and maintained a healthy advantage up to 19-15. It got tense towards finish as he squandered three points, with Hu sending two returns on his forehand corner. However, Mannepalli stayed composed and landed a timely body smash to earn two match points. He then secured the win with a precise push to Hu's backhand corner, raising his arms in celebration.
Mannepalli started playing badminton at the age of eight in Khammam, Telangana, before moving to Hyderabad after Class X to pursue the sport seriously alongside his studies.
Tharun Mannepalli Vs Justin Hoh Semi-final, Macau Open 2025 Live Streaming
When and where will the Tharun Mannepalli Vs Justin Hoh, semi-final at the Macau Open 2025 played?
The Tharun Mannepalli Vs Justin Hoh, semi-final at the Macau Open 2025 will be played on Saturday, August 2, 2025 at 3:30pm IST (11am local time).
Where to watch Tharun Mannepalli Vs Justin Hoh, semi-final at the Macau Open 2025 live in India?
Live streaming of the Macau Open 2025 badminton semi-final matches will be available on the JioHotstar in India.
(With PTI inputs)