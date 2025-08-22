US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner’s Coach Confident World Number One Ready For Action

Questions about Jannik Sinner’s fitness arose after he retired during the final of the Cincinnati Open against Carlos Alcaraz towards the end of the first set. The concerns intensified when Sinner subsequently withdrew from the revamped edition of the US Open mixed doubles event

Jannik Sinner US Open Injury
Jannik Sinner is expected to play in the US Open.
  • Jannik Sinner’s coach, Darren Cahill, is confident he will be fit for the US Open despite recent fitness doubts

  • Sinner will begin his title defence against Czechia’s Vit Kopriva on August 24

  • He cannot face Carlos Alcaraz or Novak Djokovic until the final but could meet Jack Draper in the quarters and Alexander Zverev in the semis

Jannik Sinner’s coach, Darren Cahill, said he is confident that the world number one will be fit to play in the US Open.

Doubts around Sinner’s fitness formed after he retired in the Cincinnati Open final against Carlos Alcaraz towards the end of the first set.

That was followed by a withdrawal from the revamped edition of the US Open mixed doubles event, where he was due to play alongside Katerina Siniakova.

The main draw for the US Open singles event was made on Thursday, with Sinner set to start his title defence at Flushing Meadows against Czechia’s Vit Kopriva.

Sinner cannot face either Carlos Alcaraz or Novak Djokovic until the final, but could potentially meet Jack Draper in the last eight before a semi-final clash against Alexander Zverev.

With the competition starting on August 24, Cahill believes Sinner will be ready to go as he searches for his third grand slam title of the year.

“I spoke briefly with him last night. He was feeling a little better,” Cahill told ESPN.

“He'll rest, that's the plan, and I hope he can get on the court on Thursday and start hitting some balls. We're confident he'll be fine.”

