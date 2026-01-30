Djokovic Vs Sinner, Australian Open Semi-Final, Live Photo: See The Best Photos From Melbourne
Novak Djokovic, the 10-time champion, and the reigning champion Jannik Sinner go head-to-head in the 2nd semi-final of the Australian Open 2026 at Melbourne's Rod Laver Arena today (January 30). Djokovic's path has been fueled by survival: he advanced to the semis courtesy walkover over Jakub Mensik in the fourth-round and a quarter-final retirement from Lorenzo Musetti while trailing by two sets. The legendary Serbian remains probably the game’s greatest returner, and he faces a peaking Sinner who has dropped just one set all tournament. The winner will take on top seed Carlos Alcaraz, who survived a five-hour-27-minute slugfest against World No. 3 Alexander Zverev, in Sunday's final.
1/15
2/15
3/15
4/15
5/15
6/15
7/15
8/15
9/15
10/15
11/15
12/15
13/15
14/15
15/15
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE