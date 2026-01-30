Novak Djokovic Vs Jannik Sinner, Australian Open 2026 Semi-Final Preview: H2H, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Novak Djokovic to meet Jannik Sinner in the Australian Open 2026 semi-final
The Serbian was given a walkover in the quarters; Sinner beat Ben Shelton in his last 8 match
Semi-final 2 of the Men's singles to take place today from 2:00PM (IST) onwards
Serbian legend Novak Djokovic is all set to lock horns with the reigning Australian Open Men's singles champion Jannik Sinner in the 2nd semi-final of the on-going 2026 edition later today.
Sinner will return to the Rod Laver Arena with an aim to extend his winning run and capitalize on Djokovic's shortcomings, which have been on display this tournament.
The Serbian was handed two consecutive walkovers after his opponents in the pre-quarters and quarter-finals retired due to injuries. First it was Czechia's Jakub Mensik and then Lorenzo Musetti, who gave Djokovic two massive lifelines.
Novak Djokovic Will Be Like A Wounded Lion
But make no mistake, the 38-year-old Djokovic is in Melbourne with one objective: to win a 25th Grand Slam singles title.
That would cement him as the most decorated tennis player of all time. He reached the semis at all four majors last year, but didn't contest a final.
He concedes he's “lucky this time” to still be in the running, after trailing fifth-seeded Lorenzo Musetti 6-4, 6-3 in Wednesday's quarterfinal before the 23-year-old Italian retired in the third set with an injured right leg.
And that followed a walkover in the fourth round. In pure statistics, he hasn't won a set since the third round.
Never Count Jannik Sinner Out
But Sinner is also counting his luck. He was on the verge of a third-round exit when he was cramping and stumbling while down a break against No. 85-ranked Eliot Spizzirri in the third set.
He only got a reprieve when the Extreme Heat Policy was activated, and an eight-minute delay to close the roof completely swung momentum.
Sinner is on a 19-match winning streak at Melbourne Park after his comprehensive 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 quarterfinal win over eighth-seeded Ben Shelton.
Novak Djokovic Vs Jannik Sinner, Australian Open 2026 Semi-Final Preview: Head-To-Head
The 24-year-old Italian has a 6-4 lead in head-to-heads with Djokovic, including wins in the last five. The sequence includes semifinals at the 2024 Australian Open and at Roland Garros and Wimbledon last year.
It was the semifinal win over Djokovic here two years ago that propelled him toward the first of his four Grand Slam titles.
“It improves you as a player and a person,” Sinner said of his matches against Djokovic. “We’re still lucky to have Novak here playing incredible tennis at his age.
“I’m lucky to have someone like him in front of my eyes and I can hopefully learn something. I feel like every day, every time he plays, I can learn something about him.” - Sinner concluded.
Novak Djokovic Vs Jannik Sinner, Australian Open 2026 SF Preview: When, Where To Watch
The match can be live streamed on the Sony LIV app/website as well as the Sony Sports network on Television screens from 2:00PM (IST).
You can also get the real-time updates, live scores and more from our live blog which will start from 12:30PM onwards.