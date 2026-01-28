Novak Djokovic Vs Lorenzo Musetti Live Score, Australian Open 2026 QF: Serbian Star Faces Italian Challenge In Melbourne

Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts after defeating Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands in their third round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne. Photo: AP

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of today's men's singles quarter-final match at the Australian Open 2026 as Novak Djokovic looks to continue his quest for a record 25th Grand Slam title when he faces Lorenzo Musetti at the Rod Laver Arena. The quarter-final is third on Rod Laver Arena, following women's matches between Iga Swiatek vs Elena Rybakina and Jessica Pegula vs Amanda Anisimova. Catch all the live updates and score details for the men's singles quarter-final match between Djokovic and Musetti, right here

LIVE UPDATES

28 Jan 2026, 09:21:22 am IST Novak Djokovic Vs Lorenzo Musetti Live Score, Australian Open: Catch Pegula Vs Anisimova Jessica Pegula Vs Amanda Anisimova are currently battling it out against each other in the quarters of the Australian Open 2026 women's singles category. Catch all the action live right here.

28 Jan 2026, 09:06:38 am IST Novak Djokovic Vs Lorenzo Musetti Live Score, Australian Open: Starting Time Update The all-important quarter-final match between Novak Djokovic and Lorenzo Musetti will start from 9:20AM (IST) onwards at the Rod Laver Arena.