Novak Djokovic Vs Lorenzo Musetti Live Score, Australian Open 2026 QF: Serbian Star Faces Italian Challenge In Melbourne

Novak Djokovic Vs Lorenzo Musetti Live Score, Australian Open: Catch Pegula Vs Anisimova
Jessica Pegula Vs Amanda Anisimova are currently battling it out against each other in the quarters of the Australian Open 2026 women's singles category. Catch all the action live right here.
Novak Djokovic Vs Lorenzo Musetti Live Score, Australian Open: Starting Time Update
The all-important quarter-final match between Novak Djokovic and Lorenzo Musetti will start from 9:20AM (IST) onwards at the Rod Laver Arena.
Novak Djokovic Vs Lorenzo Musetti Live Score, Australian Open: Streaming & Telecast Info
In India, the match will air live on Sony Ten channels, including Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 2, and Sony Ten 3. Fans can stream it on the SonyLIV app or website.