Novak Djokovic Vs Lorenzo Musetti Live Score, Australian Open 2026 QF: Serbian Star Faces Italian Challenge In Melbourne

Novak Djokovic vs Lorenzo Musetti, Australian Open 2026: Catch all the live updates and score details for the men's singles quarter-final match between Djokovic and Musetti, right here

Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts after defeating Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands in their third round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne. Photo: AP
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of today's men's singles quarter-final match at the Australian Open 2026 as Novak Djokovic looks to continue his quest for a record 25th Grand Slam title when he faces Lorenzo Musetti at the Rod Laver Arena. The quarter-final is third on Rod Laver Arena, following women's matches between Iga Swiatek vs Elena Rybakina and Jessica Pegula vs Amanda Anisimova. Catch all the live updates and score details for the men's singles quarter-final match between Djokovic and Musetti, right here
Novak Djokovic Vs Lorenzo Musetti Live Score, Australian Open: Starting Time Update

The all-important quarter-final match between Novak Djokovic and Lorenzo Musetti will start from 9:20AM (IST) onwards at the Rod Laver Arena.

Novak Djokovic Vs Lorenzo Musetti Live Score, Australian Open: Streaming & Telecast Info

In India, the match will air live on Sony Ten channels, including Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 2, and Sony Ten 3. Fans can stream it on the SonyLIV app or website.

  6. Sabalenka Vs Jovic Highlights, Australian Open 2026 QF: World No. 1 Beats American, Books Place In The Semis

  7. Madhya Pradesh Village To Boycott Families Whose Children Marry By Choice

  8. Ranabaali First Look And Teaser: Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna's New Film Locks Release Date For September