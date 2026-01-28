Jannik Sinner Vs Ben Shelton LIVE Score, Australian open 2026 QF: Italian Aim To Extend Dominance In Blockbuster Clash

Jannik Sinner in action at the Australian Open 2026 AustralianOpen/X

Good Afternoon Tennis fanatics. Welcome to our dedicated live coverage of the Australian Open 2026 quarter-final match between Italy's Jannik Sinner and USA's Ben Shelton. Sinner enters this fixture riding on a staggering 19-match winning streak in Melbourne and he is seeking a historic 3-peat. Even though the Italian leads the head-to-head battle 8-1, Shelton will be playing with a renewed sense of maturity after dispatching Casper Ruud in the previous round. Shelton will be aiming to avenge last year’s semifinal loss. Stay tuned and follow along for all the real-time updates, live scores and more.

LIVE UPDATES

28 Jan 2026, 01:46:48 pm IST Jannik Sinner Vs Ben Shelton LIVE Score, Australian open 2026 QF: Start Time Update And Live Streaming Info The Jannik Sinner Vs Ben Shelton, Australian open 2026 quarter-final match will start from 1:50PM (IST) onwards. Live streaming is available on the Sony LIV app/website as well as the Sony Sports network on Television screens.

28 Jan 2026, 01:45:35 pm IST Jannik Sinner Vs Ben Shelton LIVE Score, Australian open 2026 QF: Head-To-Head Total wins - Sinner 8-1 Shelton Hard Court wins - Sinner 6-1 Shelton Grass Court wins - Sinner 2-0 Shelton