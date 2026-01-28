Jannik Sinner Vs Ben Shelton LIVE Score, Australian open 2026 QF: Italian Aim To Extend Dominance In Blockbuster Clash

Jannik Sinner Vs Ben Shelton LIVE Score, Australian open 2026 QF: Start Time Update And Live Streaming Info
The Jannik Sinner Vs Ben Shelton, Australian open 2026 quarter-final match will start from 1:50PM (IST) onwards. Live streaming is available on the Sony LIV app/website as well as the Sony Sports network on Television screens.
Jannik Sinner Vs Ben Shelton LIVE Score, Australian open 2026 QF: Head-To-Head
Total wins - Sinner 8-1 Shelton
Hard Court wins - Sinner 6-1 Shelton
Grass Court wins - Sinner 2-0 Shelton
Jannik Sinner Vs Ben Shelton LIVE Score, Australian open 2026 QF: Welcome
Good Afternoon and welcome to all the readers joining us from around the world. This is the start of our live blog of Australian Open 2026 quarter-final match between Jannik Sinner and Ben Shelton. Stay tuned for the real-time updates, live scores and more.