Jannik Sinner Vs Ben Shelton LIVE Score, Australian open 2026 QF: Italian Aim To Extend Dominance In Blockbuster Clash

Jannik Sinner Vs Ben Shelton LIVE Score, Australian open 2026 QF: Catch all the real-time updates, live scores and more from the Rod Laver Arena

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Ben Shelton Vs Jannik Sinner Live Score, Australian Open 2026
Jannik Sinner in action at the Australian Open 2026 AustralianOpen/X
Good Afternoon Tennis fanatics. Welcome to our dedicated live coverage of the Australian Open 2026 quarter-final match between Italy's Jannik Sinner and USA's Ben Shelton. Sinner enters this fixture riding on a staggering 19-match winning streak in Melbourne and he is seeking a historic 3-peat. Even though the Italian leads the head-to-head battle 8-1, Shelton will be playing with a renewed sense of maturity after dispatching Casper Ruud in the previous round. Shelton will be aiming to avenge last year’s semifinal loss. Stay tuned and follow along for all the real-time updates, live scores and more.
LIVE UPDATES

Jannik Sinner Vs Ben Shelton LIVE Score, Australian open 2026 QF: Start Time Update And Live Streaming Info

The Jannik Sinner Vs Ben Shelton, Australian open 2026 quarter-final match will start from 1:50PM (IST) onwards. Live streaming is available on the Sony LIV app/website as well as the Sony Sports network on Television screens.

Jannik Sinner Vs Ben Shelton LIVE Score, Australian open 2026 QF: Head-To-Head

Total wins - Sinner 8-1 Shelton

Hard Court wins - Sinner 6-1 Shelton

Grass Court wins - Sinner 2-0 Shelton

Jannik Sinner Vs Ben Shelton LIVE Score, Australian open 2026 QF: Welcome

Good Afternoon and welcome to all the readers joining us from around the world. This is the start of our live blog of Australian Open 2026 quarter-final match between Jannik Sinner and Ben Shelton. Stay tuned for the real-time updates, live scores and more.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs New Zealand 4th T20I: Check Match Prediction And Head-To-Head Records

  2. IND Vs NZ, 4th T20I: Visakhapatnam Weather Forecast, ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

  3. India Vs New Zealand, 4th T20I Preview: Dominant IND Eye Sparkling Outing From Spinners Against NZ

  4. T20 World Cup 2026: How England Call-Up Blocked Scott Currie’s Scotland Return

  5. South Africa Vs West Indies, 1st T20I: Aiden Markram Stars As Proteas Beat Windies By Nine Wickets To Go 1-0 Up

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jannik Sinner Vs Ben Shelton LIVE Score, Australian open 2026 QF: Italian Aim To Extend Dominance In Blockbuster Clash

  2. Novak Djokovic Vs Lorenzo Musetti, Australian Open 2026 QF Highlights: Serbian Goes Through To Semis As Musetti Retires

  3. Australian Open 2026: Djokovic Through After Musetti Retires Injured In Melbourne

  4. Zoo Animals And Broken Racket: Swiatek Picks Up Gauff Theme After Australian Open Exit

  5. Pegula Vs Anisimova Highlights, Australian Open 2026 QF: World No. 6 Qualifies For Semis With Straight Sets Win

Badminton

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Indian Star Bows Out After 2-0 Loss

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

  4. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

  5. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Madhya Pradesh Village To Boycott Families Whose Children Marry By Choice

  2. Thunderstorm and Wind Advisory in Rajasthan as IMD Forecasts Unsettled Weather

  3. R-Day Special: From Bus Conductor To Padma Awardee, How Anke Gowda Built India’s Largest Free Library

  4. R-Day Special: Just 19 Women Among 131 Padma Award Winners, Gender Disparity On Display?

  5. R-Day Special: Bhiklya Ladakya Dhinda & Raghuveer Tukaram Khedkar Are Maharashtra's Cultural Legatees

Entertainment News

  1. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  2. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  3. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  4. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  5. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

US News

  1. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  3. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  4. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  5. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

World News

  1. India, EU, Clinch ‘Mother of All Deals’ 

  2. EU Says WhatsApp To Face Stricter Content Rules

  3. How the polar vortex and warm ocean are intensifying a major US winter storm

  4. To Be Or Not To Be: The Contemporary Relevance Of ‘The Nihilist Penguin’

  5. India Blocks China's Request For Setting Up Panel In WTO Against India's Auto Scheme

Latest Stories

  1. PM Modi Says EU Agreement Signed, Hails ‘Mother Of All Deals’

  2. Money Horoscope 2026: Financial Predictions For All 12 Zodiac Signs

  3. India, EU Set To Seal Landmark Trade And Defence Deals

  4. India Vs Zimbabwe Highlights, ICC U-19 World Cup: Blue Colts Pip Hosts by 204 Runs In Super Six Tie

  5. Sly Dunbar, Legendary Reggae Drummer, Passes Away At 73

  6. Sabalenka Vs Jovic Highlights, Australian Open 2026 QF: World No. 1 Beats American, Books Place In The Semis

  7. Madhya Pradesh Village To Boycott Families Whose Children Marry By Choice

  8. Ranabaali First Look And Teaser: Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna's New Film Locks Release Date For September