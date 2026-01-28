Pegula Vs Anisimova Live Score, Australian Open 2026 QF: All-American Affair Takes Centrestage In Melbourne

Jessica Pegula Vs Amanda Anisimova Live Score, Australian Open: Route To QFs
The No. 6 seed Pegula progressed to the quarter-finals with a composed straight-sets win over defending champion Madison Keys, 6-3, 6-4 as for her opponent Anisimova, the young star registered a 7-6(4), 6-4 win over China’s Wang Xinyu in the fourth round.
Jessica Pegula Vs Amanda Anisimova Live Score, Australian Open: H2H
These two American stars have played each other three times and all three games have been won by Pegula.
Jessica Pegula Vs Amanda Anisimova Live Score, Australian Open: Streaming Info
When and where is the Jessica Pegula vs Amanda Anisimova, Australian Open 2026 match being played?
The Jessica Pegula vs Amanda Anisimova match will be played at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on January 28, 2026. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 AM IST.