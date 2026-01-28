Pegula Vs Anisimova Live Score, Australian Open 2026 QF: All-American Affair Takes Centrestage In Melbourne

Jessica Pegula Vs Amanda Anisimova Live Score, Australian Open 2026 Quarter-Final: Two American stars go head-to-head in a heavyweight clash in Melbourne with a semifinal spot at stake, right here

Jessica Pegula of the U.S. reacts after defeating Oksana Selekhmeteva of Russia in their third round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Aaron Favila
Hello and welcome to the Australian Open 2026 quarter-final coverage that sees world no. 4 Amanda Anisimova go up against no. 6 Jessica Pegula in an all-American showdown with a semifinal berth at stake. Pegula advanced by ending Madison Keys’ title defense in her last match, while Anisimova is chasing her first career Australian Open semifinal after reaching two major finals in 2025. Catch the live score and updates, right here
LIVE UPDATES

Jessica Pegula Vs Amanda Anisimova Live Score, Australian Open: Route To QFs

The No. 6 seed Pegula progressed to the quarter-finals with a composed straight-sets win over defending champion Madison Keys, 6-3, 6-4 as for her opponent Anisimova, the young star registered a 7-6(4), 6-4 win over China’s Wang Xinyu in the fourth round.

Jessica Pegula Vs Amanda Anisimova Live Score, Australian Open: H2H

These two American stars have played each other three times and all three games have been won by Pegula.

Jessica Pegula Vs Amanda Anisimova Live Score, Australian Open: Streaming Info

When and where is the Jessica Pegula vs Amanda Anisimova, Australian Open 2026 match being played?

The Jessica Pegula vs Amanda Anisimova match will be played at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on January 28, 2026. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 AM IST.

