Jannik Sinner At Australia Open 2026: Italian Champion's Possible Path To Third Title

Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic in the same half of Australian Open 2026 main draw
Sinner could face Hugo Gaston in the 1st round
Check his potential path to the final
Two-time defending champion Jannik Sinner and Serbian great Novak Djokovic are in the same half of the Australian Open 2026 main draw, which was revealed Thursday (January 15).
Sinner beat Russian Daniil Medvedev and German Alexander Zverev in the finals of the previous two editions, and the 24-year-old Italian enters the 114th edition of the season-opening Grand Slam as one of the early favourites.
Here's A Look At Sinner's Potential Path To The Final
First Round: Hugo Gaston
Second Round: James Duckworth/Qualifier/Lucky Loser
Third Round: Joao Fonseca/Luca Nardi
Fourth Round: Luciano Darderi/Karen Khachanov/Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard
Quarterfinal: Ben Shelton/Casper Ruud/Denis Shapovalov/Valentin Vacherot
Semifinal: Novak Djokovic/Lorenzo Musetti/Jakb Mensik/Taylor Fritz
Final: Carlos Alcaraz/Alex de Minaur/Alexander Zverev/Felix Auger-Aliassime
Last year, Jannik Sinner reached the finals in all four Majors: won Australia Open and Wimbledon (beat Carlos Alcaraz), but lost the other two to the Spaniard.
Men's Singles Seeded Players
1. Carlos Alcaraz (Spain); 2. Jannik Sinner (Italy); 3. Alexander Zverev (Germany); 4. Novak Djokovic (Serbia); 5. Lorenzo Musetti (Italy); 6. Alex de Minaur (Australia); 7. Felix Auger-Aliassime (Canada); 8. Ben Shelton (USA); 9. Taylor Fritz (USA); 10. Alexander Bublik (Kazakhstan); 11. Daniil Medvedev (Russia); 12. Casper Ruud (Norway); 13. Andrey Rublev (Russia); 14. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (Spain); 15. Karen Khachanov (Russia); 16. Jakub Mensik (Czechia); 17. Jiri Lehecka (Czechia); 18. Francisco Cerundolo (Argentina); 19. Tommy Paul (USA); 20. Flavio Cobolli (Italy); 21. Denis Shapovalov (Canada); 22. Luciano Darderi (Italy); 23. Tallon Griekspoor (Netherlands); 24. Arthur Rinderknech (France); 25. Learner Tien (USA); 26. Cameron Norrie (UK); 27. Brandon Nakashima (USA); 28. Joao Fonseca (Brazil); 29. Frances Tiafoe (USA); 30. Valentin Vacherot (Monaco); 31. Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece); 32. Corentin Moutet (France).
Australian Open 2026 Telecast And Live Streaming Info
In India and the sub-continent, the Australian Open 2026 will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network, and live streaming will be available on the SonyLiv app and website.
Australia Open 2026 Singles Schedule
First Round: January 18, 19 and 20
Second Round: January 21 and 22
Third Round: January 23 and 24
Fourth Round: January 25 and 26
Quarter-finals: January 27 and 28
Semi-finals: January 29 (women)
Semi-finals: January 30 (men)
Final: January 31 (women)
Final: February 1 (men)
Australian Open In Brief
The Australian Open is one of the four Grand Slam tournaments, and is held each year around the last two weeks of January, during the summer break Down Under.
It's played outdoors on hard courts at Melbourne Park, located along the Yarra River. The venue has retractable roofs at Rod Laver Arena, Margaret Court Arena and John Cain Arena.
Also known as the Grand Slam of the Asia-Pacific, it was founded in 1905. The women's singles winner is presented with the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup, while the men's singles winners get to lift the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup.
Australian Open Prize Money
Australian Open prize money has increased by 16% from last year (96.5 million Australian dollars in 2025) to a record total of 111.5m AUD (USD 75m). The women's and men's singles champions will earn 4.15 m AUD (USD 2.8m), a 19% increase from last year.