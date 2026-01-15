Novak Djokovic At Australia Open 2026: Serbian Great's Possible Path To Record 25th Grand Slam Title

Novak Djokovic set to take on Pedro Martinez in opening Australian Open match
Djokovic on route towards a record 25th Grand Slam title
The 38-year-old could face Carlos Alcaraz in the final if both are able to qualify
Record 10-time champion Novak Djokovic will start his Australian Open 2026 campaign with a first-round clash against Pedro Martinez of Spain. The official draw for the first Grand Slam tournament of the season was released on Thursday (January 15).
The men's singles draw revealed some mouth-watering match-ups. Seeded fourth, Djokovic is in the bottom half, also featuring two-time defending champion Jannik Sinner of Italy.
Australian Open 2026: Novak Djokovic's Potential Path To The Final
First Round: Pedro Martinez
Second Round: Terence Atmane/qualifier/lucky loser
Third Round: Roberto Bautista Agut/Botic van de Zandschulp/Brandon Nakashima
Fourth Round: Jakub Mensik/Tallon Griekspoor/Hubert Hurkacz
Quarterfinal: Taylor Fritz/Lorenzo Musetti/Jiri Lehecka
Semifinal: Jannik Sinner/Ben Shelton/Casper Ruud
Final: Carlos Alcaraz/Alexander Zverev/Felix Auger-Aliassime/Alex de Minaur
The main draw action in Melbourne begins on Sunday.
Djokovic, 38, is chasing a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title. He was the winner here in 2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2023. But in his previous two outings, he suffered semi-final exits.
Men's Singles Seeded Players
1. Carlos Alcaraz (Spain); 2. Jannik Sinner (Italy); 3. Alexander Zverev (Germany); 4. Novak Djokovic (Serbia); 5. Lorenzo Musetti (Italy); 6. Alex de Minaur (Australia); 7. Felix Auger-Aliassime (Canada); 8. Ben Shelton (USA); 9. Taylor Fritz (USA); 10. Alexander Bublik (Kazakhstan); 11. Daniil Medvedev (Russia); 12. Casper Ruud (Norway); 13. Andrey Rublev (Russia); 14. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (Spain); 15. Karen Khachanov (Russia); 16. Jakub Mensik (Czechia); 17. Jiri Lehecka (Czechia); 18. Francisco Cerundolo (Argentina); 19. Tommy Paul (USA); 20. Flavio Cobolli (Italy); 21. Denis Shapovalov (Canada); 22. Luciano Darderi (Italy); 23. Tallon Griekspoor (Netherlands); 24. Arthur Rinderknech (France); 25. Learner Tien (USA); 26. Cameron Norrie (UK); 27. Brandon Nakashima (USA); 28. Joao Fonseca (Brazil); 29. Frances Tiafoe (USA); 30. Valentin Vacherot (Monaco); 31. Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece); 32. Corentin Moutet (France).
Australian Open 2026 Telecast And Live Streaming Info
In India and the sub-continent, the Australian Open 2026 will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network, and live streaming will be available on the SonyLiv app and website.
Australia Open 2026 Singles Schedule
First Round: January 18, 19 and 20
Second Round: January 21 and 22
Third Round: January 23 and 24
Fourth Round: January 25 and 26
Quarter-finals: January 27 and 28
Semi-finals: January 29 (women)
Semi-finals: January 30 (men)
Final: January 31 (women)
Final: February 1 (men)
Australian Open In Brief
The Australian Open is one of the four Grand Slam tournaments, and is held each year around the last two weeks of January, during the summer break Down Under.
It's played outdoors on hard courts at Melbourne Park, located along the Yarra River. The venue has retractable roofs at Rod Laver Arena, Margaret Court Arena and John Cain Arena.
Also known as the Grand Slam of the Asia-Pacific, it was founded in 1905. The women's singles winner is presented with the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup, while the men's singles winners get to lift the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup.
Australian Open Prize Money
Australian Open prize money has increased by 16% from last year (96.5 million Australian dollars in 2025) to a record total of 111.5m AUD (USD 75m). The women's and men's singles champions will earn 4.15 m AUD (USD 2.8m), a 19% increase from last year.