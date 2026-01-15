Iga Swiatek At Australia Open 2026: Polish Youngster's Possible Path To Maiden Title

Swiatek opens Australian Open 2026 against a qualifier but could face Naomi Osaka in the fourth round
She is chasing a Career Grand Slam after winning three of the four majors
The tournament runs January 18–February 1 with live coverage on Sony Sports and SonyLiv
Polish star Iga Swiatek faces a challenging path to her potential first Australian Open title, as confirmed by the release of the main draw for the 114th edition of the season-opening Grand Slam on Thursday (January 15).
A two-time semi-finalist (2022, 2025), Swiatek will begin her Australian Open 2026 campaign with a clash against a qualifier. But the subsequent rounds present intriguing fixtures, including a potential meeting against Naomi Osaka in the fourth round.
Seeded second, Swiatek has been drawn in the bottom half, also featuring defending champion Madison Keys. Here's a look at her potential path to the final:
First Round: Qualifier
Second Round: Marie Bouzkova/Renata Zarazua
Third Round: Anna Kalinskaya/Sonay Kartal/Elisabetta Cocciaretto
Fourth Round: Naomi Osaka/Liudmila Samsonova/Sorana Cirstea/Eva Lys
Quarter-final: Elena Rybakina/Belinda Bencic/Maya Joint/Elise Mertens/Daria Kasatkina
Semi-final: Jessica Pegula/Amanda Anisimova/Madison Keys/Paula Badosa
Final: Aryna Sabalenka/Coco Gauff/Jasmin Paolini/Victoria Mboko/Mirra Andreeva/Elina Svitolina/Karolina Muchova/Linda Noskova/Clara Tauson
Regarded as a clay court specialist, Iga Swiatek is chasing a Career Grand Slam. She has already won the French Open (2020, 2022, 2023, and 2024), US Open (2022), and Wimbledon (2025).
Women's Singles Seeded Players
1. Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus); 2. Iga Swiatek (Poland); 3. Coco Gauff (USA); 4. Amanda Anisimova (USA); 5. Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan); 6. Jessica Pegula (USA); 7. Jasmine Paolini (Italy); 8. Mirra Andreeva (Russia); 9. Madison Keys (USA); 10. Belinda Bencic (Switzerland); 11. Ekaterina Alexandrova (Russia); 12. Elina Svitolina (Ukraine); 13. Linda Noskova (Czechia); 14. Clara Tauson (Denmark); 15. Emma Navarro (USA); 16. Naomi Osaka (Japan); 17. Victoria Mboko (Canada); 18. Liudmila Samsonova (Russia); 19. Karolina Muchova (Czechia); 20. Marta Kostyuk (Ukraine); 21. Elise Mertens (Belgium); 22. Leylah Fernandez (Canada); 23. Diana Shnaider (Russia); 24. Jeļena Ostapenko (Latvia); 25. Paula Badosa (Spain); 26. Dayana Yastremska (Ukraine); 27. Sofia Kenin (USA); 28. Emma Raducanu (UK); 29. Iva Jovic (USA); 30. Maya Joint (Australia); 31. Anna Kalinskaya (Russia); 32. Marketa Vondrousova (Czechia).
Australian Open 2026 Telecast And Live Streaming Info
In India and the sub-continent, the Australian Open 2026 will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network, and live streaming will be available on the SonyLiv app and website.
Australia Open 2026 Singles Schedule
First Round: January 18, 19 and 20
Second Round: January 21 and 22
Third Round: January 23 and 24
Fourth Round: January 25 and 26
Quarter-finals: January 27 and 28
Semi-finals: January 29 (women)
Semi-finals: January 30 (men)
Final: January 31 (women)
Final: February 1 (men)
Australian Open In Brief
The Australian Open is one of the four Grand Slam tournaments, and is held each year around the last two weeks of January, during the summer break Down Under.
It's played outdoors on hard courts at Melbourne Park, located along the Yarra River. The venue has retractable roofs at Rod Laver Arena, Margaret Court Arena and John Cain Arena.
Also known as the Grand Slam of the Asia-Pacific, it was founded in 1905. The women's singles winner is presented with the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup, while the men's singles winners get to lift the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup.
Australian Open Prize Money
Australian Open prize money has increased by 16% from last year (96.5 million Australian dollars in 2025) to a record total of 111.5m AUD (USD 75m). The women's and men's singles champions will earn 4.15 m AUD (USD 2.8m), a 19% increase from last year.