Australian Open 2026: Elena Rybakina Defeats Iga Swiatek To Book Semi-Final Spot At Melbourne Park

Rybakina, who was born in Russia but represents Kazakhstan, broke her Polish opponent twice to start the set and moved to a 3-0 lead

Associated Press
Updated on:
Elena Rybakina vs Iga Swiatek, AP
The win gave Rybakina a shot at her second Grand Slam title. Photo: AP/Aaron Favila
Summary
  • Rybakina got the better of Swiatek in the women's singles quarter-final

  • The win gave Rybakina a shot at her second Grand Slam title

  • The first set took an hour and Rybakina broke Swiatek in the final game

Elena Rybakina defeated Iga Swiatek 7-5, 6-1 on Wednesday to reach the semifinals of the Australian Open and prevent the Polish player from completing a career Grand Slam of singles titles.

The win gave Rybakina a shot at her second Grand Slam title after winning Wimbledon in 2022.

Swiatek is a four-time French Open champion and has won the U.S. Open and Wimbledon. She was trying to become the 11th woman to complete a career Grand Slam.

The first set took an hour and Rybakina broke Świątek in the final game. The second was almost the opposite.

Rybakina, who was born in Russia but represents Kazakhstan, broke her Polish opponent twice to start the set and moved to a 3-0 lead. She served two aces to go ahead 4-1, broke in the sixth game and finished the match with an ace.

In the last women’s quarterfinal, two Americans squared off with Jessica Pegula facing Amanda Anisimova. Pegula is looking for her first Grand Slam title after losing the U.S. Open final in 2024.

Anisimova is also looking for her first Grand Slam and was the losing finalist last season at both Wimbledon and the U.S. Open.

The winner of the Pegula-Anisimova match will play Rybakina in a semifinal on Thursday. In the other semifinal Thursday, top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka will play Elina Svitolina.

The final two men’s quarterfinals are also on tap for Wednesday with Lorenzo Musetti playing 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic and Ben Shelton up against two-time defending Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner.

The men’s semifinals are set for Friday.

Published At:
