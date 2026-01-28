Rybakina Vs Swiatek Live Score, Australian Open 2026 QF: Semi-Final Spot On Line In Melbourne Showdown

Elena Rybakina Vs Iga Swiatek Live Score, Australian Open 2026 Quarter-Final: Grand Slam heavyweights clash in Melbourne with a semifinal spot and rivalry pride at stake

Tejas Rane
Updated on:
Elena Rybakina Vs Iga Swiatek Live Score, Australian Open 2026 QF
Iga Swiatek to face Elena rybakina at the Australian Open 2026 quarter-final in Melbourne, Australia on January 28, 2026.
The Elena Rybakina vs Iga Swiatek quarter-final at the Australian Open 2026 shapes up as one of the standout women’s matches of the tournament, pitting two of the tour’s most dangerous players against each other in Melbourne. World No. 2 Swiatek has been in commanding form, cruising past opponents like Maddison Inglis to reach her 14th Grand Slam quarterfinal, and is chasing a first Australian Open title as part of her career Grand Slam bid. Meanwhile, Rybakina, a former Wimbledon champion, has been powerful and aggressive throughout the event, advancing with strong wins and boasting big serve and flat groundstrokes that can trouble any opponent. Their rivalry is tight, with Swiatek holding a narrow 6-5 head-to-head lead.
LIVE UPDATES

Elena Rybakina Vs Iga Swiatek Live Score, Australian Open: H2H

These two have played each other 11 times overall with Swiatek leading six wins to Rybakina's five.

Elena Rybakina Vs Iga Swiatek Live Score, Australian Open: Welcome!

Welcome to our live coverage of Elena Rybakina Vs Iga Swiatek at the Australian Open! It’s power and experience against fearless youth as a semifinal spot goes on the line in Melbourne.

Published At:
Tags

CLOSE

