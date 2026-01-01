Iga Swiatek Vs Elena Rybakina LIVE Streaming, Australian Open 2026: When And Where To Watch Quarter-Final Clash

Elena Rybakina vs Iga Swiatek LIVE Streaming, Australian Open 2026: Know all about the quarterfinal match, including preview, timings, live streaming details, and more

Outlook Sports Desk
Iga Swiatek vs Elena Rybakina Australian Open 2026 quarter-final
Iga Swiatek to face Elena rybakina at the Australian Open 2026 quarter-final in Melbourne, Australia on January 28, 2026. | Photo: AP/Aaron Favila
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Iga Swiatek will be eyeing her first Australian Open title

  • The Polish star has seven grand slam titles till now to her name

  • Elena Rybakina was the runners-up of Australian Open 2022

When Iga Swiatek meets Elena Rybakina in the quarter-final on Wednesday, January 28, at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, both the top seeds will be eyeing their maiden Australian Open title.

While Swiatek will be chasing her seventh grand slam, if she wins the tournament, it will complete her career grand slam. On the other hand, Rybakina, who won the Wimbledon 2022, will be looking to clinch her second grand slam title.

Iga Swiatek hasn't been at her best so far, but still she hasn't encountered a losing position so far in the tournament. However, things could change in the quarter-final as her opponent has looked in very good touch throughout the tournament and if Swiatek's serving troubles don't improve, then she might have a hard time against Rybakina in the match.

Iga Swiatek Vs Elena Rybakina Australian Open 2026: Live Streaming Info

When and where is the Iga Swiatek Vs Elena Rybakina, Australian Open 2026 match being played?

The Iga Swiatek vs Elena Rybakina match will be played at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on January 28, 2026. The match is scheduled to begin at 6:00 AM IST.

How to watch the Australian Open 2026 tournament in India?

Sony Sports will telecast the matches of the Australian Open 2026 in India. Coverage of the tournament will be available on Sony Sports TEN 1, TEN 2, TEN 3 Hindi, TEN 4 Tamil and TEN 4 Telugu, with action from the top tennis stars at Melbourne Park

Published At:
  7. Madhya Pradesh Village To Boycott Families Whose Children Marry By Choice

  8. Ranabaali First Look And Teaser: Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna's New Film Locks Release Date For September