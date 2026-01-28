Australian Open 2026: Rybakina Outclasses Swiatek To Reach Final Four
In the earlier quarterfinal at Rod Laver Arena, Elena Rybakina defeated Iga Swiatek 7-5, 6-1 to prevent the Polish player from completing a career Grand Slam of singles titles. Pegula will play Rybakina in one semifinal on Thursday, while top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka will play Elina Svitolina in the other. Rybakina and Pegula are 3-3 in head-to-head play. Swiatek is a four-time French Open champion and has won the U.S. Open and Wimbledon. She was trying to become the 11th woman to complete a career Grand Slam. The first set took an hour and Rybakina broke Swiatek in the final game. The second was almost the opposite.
