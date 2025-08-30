National

Day In Pics: August 30, 2025

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for August 30, 2025

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Maratha reservation protest
Maratha reservation protest | Photo: PTI

Supporters of activist Manoj Jarange Patil, who is on hunger strike demanding Maratha reservation, gather outside Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to join his agitation, in Mumbai.

2/14
Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar
Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar | Photo: AICC via PTI

LoP in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', in Saran district, Bihar.

3/14
PM Modis gift to Japanese PM
PM Modi's gift to Japanese PM | Photo: PMO via PTI

A large brown moonstone bowl with four smaller ones and silver chopsticks that were gifted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to his Japanese counterpart Shigeru Ishiba during his visit to the country.

4/14
Yamuna water level rises
Yamuna water level rises | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali

A man rows his boat across the swollen Yamuna river during the monsoon season, near Signature Bridge, Wazirabad in New Delhi. The water level in Yamuna river rose to 205.22 metres on Saturday, nearing the danger mark of 205.33 metres.

5/14
Maratha reservation protest
Maratha reservation protest | Photo: PTI

Supporters of activist Manoj Jarange Patil, who is on hunger strike demanding Maratha reservation, gather outside Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to join his agitation, in Mumbai.

6/14
Protest against US tariffs on India
Protest against US tariffs on India | Photo: PTI

Members of Federation of Sadar Bazar Trades Association (FESTA) participate in a protest against the recent tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump on India, at Qutab Road chowk, Sadar Bazar in New Delhi.

7/14
PM Modi emplanes for China
PM Modi emplanes for China | Photo: @NarendraModi/YT via PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being greeted by officials as he emplanes for China after concluding his visit to Japan.

8/14
Weather: Flood in Prayagraj
Weather: Flood in Prayagraj | Photo: PTI

Flood-affected people receive free food at a relief camp, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

9/14
Swollen Ganga floods nearby areas in Prayagraj
Swollen Ganga floods nearby areas in Prayagraj | Photo: PTI

People carrying mortal remains of their relative wade through a flooded road as the swollen Ganga river inundates nearby areas during the monsoon season, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

10/14
Cloudburst in Ramban
Cloudburst in Ramban | Photo: PTI

Search and rescue operation underway at an affected area after a cloudburst, in Ramban district, Jammu and Kashmir.

11/14
PM Modi in Japan
PM Modi in Japan | Photo: @shigeruishiba/X via PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Japanese counterpart Shigeru Ishiba and other dignitaries during a lunch hosted by the latter, in Sendai, Japan.

12/14
Mens Hockey Asia Cup 2025
Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

Bangladesh's players celebrate after scoring a goal during the Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 match between Chinese Taipei and Bangladesh, in Rajgir, Bihar.

13/14
Rekha Gupta at District Committee Chairmans office inauguration
Rekha Gupta at District Committee Chairman's office inauguration | Photo: @gupta_rekha/X via PTI

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during the inauguration of the District Committee Chairman's office at the Alipur DM Office, in New Delhi.

14/14
Amit Shah visits Lalbaugcha Raja
Amit Shah visits Lalbaugcha Raja | Photo: BJP via PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visits the pandal of 'Lalbaugcha Raja' idol of Lord Ganesha, in Mumbai.

