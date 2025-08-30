Day In Pics: August 30, 2025

Supporters of activist Manoj Jarange Patil, who is on hunger strike demanding Maratha reservation, gather outside Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to join his agitation, in Mumbai.
LoP in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', in Saran district, Bihar.
A large brown moonstone bowl with four smaller ones and silver chopsticks that were gifted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to his Japanese counterpart Shigeru Ishiba during his visit to the country.
A man rows his boat across the swollen Yamuna river during the monsoon season, near Signature Bridge, Wazirabad in New Delhi. The water level in Yamuna river rose to 205.22 metres on Saturday, nearing the danger mark of 205.33 metres.
Members of Federation of Sadar Bazar Trades Association (FESTA) participate in a protest against the recent tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump on India, at Qutab Road chowk, Sadar Bazar in New Delhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being greeted by officials as he emplanes for China after concluding his visit to Japan.
Flood-affected people receive free food at a relief camp, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.
People carrying mortal remains of their relative wade through a flooded road as the swollen Ganga river inundates nearby areas during the monsoon season, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.
Search and rescue operation underway at an affected area after a cloudburst, in Ramban district, Jammu and Kashmir.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Japanese counterpart Shigeru Ishiba and other dignitaries during a lunch hosted by the latter, in Sendai, Japan.
Bangladesh's players celebrate after scoring a goal during the Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 match between Chinese Taipei and Bangladesh, in Rajgir, Bihar.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during the inauguration of the District Committee Chairman's office at the Alipur DM Office, in New Delhi.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visits the pandal of 'Lalbaugcha Raja' idol of Lord Ganesha, in Mumbai.