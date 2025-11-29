Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın LIVE Score, Syed Modi International Semi-Final: Arın Takes Early Control Against Hooda

Unnati Hooda vs Neslihan Arın LIVE Score, Syed Modi International 2025 Semi-Final: Get play-by-play updates from the Syed Modi International 2025 semi-final between Unnati Hooda and Neslihan Arın on Saturday, 29 November

Minal Tomar
Minal Tomar
Updated on:
Updated on:
Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın LIVE Score, Syed Modi International 2025 Semi-Final Updates
Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın LIVE Score, Syed Modi International 2025 Semi-Final: Unnati Hooda in action. | Photo: X/BAI_Media
Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın LIVE Score, Syed Modi International 2025 Semi-Final: Hello and welcome to our live coverage for the Semi-Final of Syed Modi International 2025 between Unnati Hooda and Neslihan Arın on Saturday, 29 November. Top seed Hooda reached the semis after a hard-fought win over compatriot Rakshitha Ramraj 21-15, 13-21, 21-16, while Türkiye’s fourth seed Arın defeated India’s Isharani Baruah 21-19, 13-21, 21-15 to set up this clash. Stay tuned here for all the live updates.
LIVE UPDATES

Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın LIVE Score, Syed Modi International 2025 Semi-Final: Neslihan Arın Takes First Game

In the semifinals clash on Court 1, Neslihan Arın takes the early lead against top-seed Unnati Hooda. The first game went 21-15 in Arın’s favor, and she’s continuing her momentum in the second, leading 5-3 just 24 minutes in. Hooda will need to step up fast to turn this around.

Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın LIVE Score, Syed Modi International 2025 Semi-Final: Game 1

Neslihan Arın takes the first game 21-15, showing strong control and consistency. Her early dominance puts pressure on her opponent as the match heads into the next game.

Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın LIVE Score, Syed Modi International 2025 Semi-Final: Game 1

Game 1 is shaping up to be a tight contest, but Neslihan Arın is starting to edge ahead, leading 15-12. Both players are trading points fiercely, but Arın’s slight dominance is beginning to show.

Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın LIVE Score, Syed Modi International 2025 Semi-Final: Hello!

Hello and welcome back to our live blog for the Syed Modi International 2025 Semi-Final, where Unnati Hooda takes on Neslihan Arın. Follow here for all the latest updates from this exciting clash.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. WPL 2026: Five Key Takeaways From Women's Premier League Schedule

  2. WPL 2026 Schedule And Fixtures: MI Vs RCB Clash In Opener - Check Full Match List, Dates, Venues

  3. Will Virat, Rohit Feature In 2027 World Cup? IND Bowling Coach Morne Morkel Provides An Update

  4. India Vs South Africa ODI Series: Preview, Predicted XIs, Five Key Talking Points

  5. Argentina Vs Brazil, 1st T20I: ARG Beat BRA By 8 Wickets In Buenos Aires

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  5. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

Badminton News

  1. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın LIVE Score, Syed Modi International 2025 Semi-Final: Indian Faces Turkish Opponent

  2. Tanvi Sharma Vs Hina Akechi Highlights, Syed Modi International: Hina Cruises Past Tanvi To Reach Final

  3. Syed Modi International 2025 Preview: Indians In Action, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. Lakshya Sen Wins First Title Of 2025 With BWF Australian Open Super 500 Victory

  5. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Criminalising Dissent: The Activist And The Intellectual As ‘Threat’

  2. Cyclone Ditwah: Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Andhra Pradesh School Holiday Updates, Check Latest Announcements

  3. Hindu Groups to Protest Vaishno Devi Medical College Admissions Row

  4. Two More BLO Deaths Spark Political Row Over SIR Workload

  5. UP Weather Today: Mercury Plunges in Western UP, Cold Wave and Fog Grip Purvanchal

Entertainment News

  1. Tere Ishk Mein Review | A Perplexing Resurrection Of The Aimless One-Sided Loverboy Sans Redemption

  2. Tamasha At 10 | The Curious Magic Of The Eternal Story About Storytelling

  3. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  4. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

  5. Revisiting Dharmendra: Six Decades Of An Enduring Cinematic Legend

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Canada Moves to Expand Citizenship-by-Descent, Easing Path for Overseas Indian-Origin Families

  2. Shooting Near White House: 2 National Guard Members Shot In Washington DC

  3. Direct Flights Between Pakistan And Bangladesh To Resume Next Month

  4. Trump Announces Permanent Pause on Migration From Third-World Countries

  5. Modi, Meloni Unveil India–Italy Initiative to Counter Terror Financing at G20 Meet

Latest Stories

  1. Why Uttarakhand Outpaced Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh: A Tale of Progress, Resources, Missed Opportunities

  2. Delhi Court Pushes ED National Herald Chargesheet Order To 16 December

  3. Southeast Asia Flood: Death Toll Surges To 174 In Indonesia; Sumatra

  4. India Vs Canada Highlights, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Jugraj Shines As IND Hammer CAN 14-3 To Book Final Spot

  5. Weekly Horoscope for November 30 - December 6, 2025: Major Progress Ahead for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Scorpio & Pisces

  6. Daily Horoscope For November 29, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Cancer, Scorpio, And Pisces

  7. Harvesting Death: How Olive Groves Became A Battlefield In Palestine

  8. Trump 'Terminates' 90% Of Biden's Executive Orders, Threatens Prosecution