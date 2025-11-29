Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın LIVE Score, Syed Modi International Semi-Final: Arın Takes Early Control Against Hooda

Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın LIVE Score, Syed Modi International 2025 Semi-Final: Unnati Hooda in action. | Photo: X/BAI_Media

Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın LIVE Score, Syed Modi International 2025 Semi-Final: Hello and welcome to our live coverage for the Semi-Final of Syed Modi International 2025 between Unnati Hooda and Neslihan Arın on Saturday, 29 November. Top seed Hooda reached the semis after a hard-fought win over compatriot Rakshitha Ramraj 21-15, 13-21, 21-16, while Türkiye’s fourth seed Arın defeated India’s Isharani Baruah 21-19, 13-21, 21-15 to set up this clash. Stay tuned here for all the live updates.

LIVE UPDATES

29 Nov 2025, 03:02:47 pm IST Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın LIVE Score, Syed Modi International 2025 Semi-Final: Neslihan Arın Takes First Game In the semifinals clash on Court 1, Neslihan Arın takes the early lead against top-seed Unnati Hooda. The first game went 21-15 in Arın’s favor, and she’s continuing her momentum in the second, leading 5-3 just 24 minutes in. Hooda will need to step up fast to turn this around.

29 Nov 2025, 03:01:11 pm IST Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın LIVE Score, Syed Modi International 2025 Semi-Final: Game 1 Neslihan Arın takes the first game 21-15, showing strong control and consistency. Her early dominance puts pressure on her opponent as the match heads into the next game.

29 Nov 2025, 02:52:25 pm IST Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın LIVE Score, Syed Modi International 2025 Semi-Final: Game 1 Game 1 is shaping up to be a tight contest, but Neslihan Arın is starting to edge ahead, leading 15-12. Both players are trading points fiercely, but Arın’s slight dominance is beginning to show.