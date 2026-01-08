Al-Hilal Vs Al-Hazm Live Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Blue Waves Eye Win Against Hazem Al-Samood - Starting XIs Out

Al-Hilal vs Al-Hazm Live Score, Saudi Pro League 2025–26: Catch play-by-play updates from Matchday 14 clash between Al-Hilal and Al-Hazm on Thursday, 8 January at Kingdom Arena

Al-Hilal Vs Al-Hazm Live Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26 Updates
Al-Hilal Vs Al-Hazm Live Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Darwin Nunez of Al-Hilal.
Al-Hilal vs Al-Hazm Live Score, Saudi Pro League 2025–26: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Matchday 14 clash at Kingdom Arena on Thursday, 8 January. Al-Hilal come into the fixture unbeaten against Al-Hazm since 2018 and sit top of the table after edging ahead of Al-Nassr, having won nine straight league games. The hosts will look to extend that run despite a few absences, while promoted Al-Hazm arrive hoping their recent away form can help them defy history and pull off an upset in Riyadh.
LIVE UPDATES

Al-Hilal Vs Al-Hazm Live Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Al-Hazm Starting XI

Yousef Al Shammari (7), Abdulhadi Al-Harajin (8), Amir Sayoud (11), Abdullah Al-Shanqiti (13), Abdulrahman Al-Khaibary (15), Elias Mokwana (17), Ibrahim Zaid (23), Ahmed Al-Shamrani (70), Khalid Al-Subaie (77)

Al-Hilal Vs Al-Hazm Live Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Al-Hilal Starting XI

Al-Hilal Vs Al-Hazm Live Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Streaming Info

The Al-Hilal Vvs Al-Hazm, Saudi Pro League 2025-26 match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country. The game will be shown on Thmanyah in Saudi Arabia and Sport TV MultiscreenSport.

Al-Hilal Vs Al-Hazm Live Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Hello!

Hello, we’re back with another live blog as Al-Hilal take on Al-Hazm. Stay tuned for live updates.

Published At:
