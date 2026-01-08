Al-Nassr Vs Al-Qadsiah Live Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Faris Najd Face Knights Of East

Al-Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with Joao Felix after a goal during the Saudi Pro League match against Al Akhdoud on December 27, 2025. | Photo: X/AlNassrFC_EN

Al-Nassr vs Al-Qadsiah Live Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Matchday 14 as the Faris Najd host the Knights of the East at Al-Awwal Park on Thursday, 8 January. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr sit second with 31 points and need a response after losing top spot to Al-Hilal, while fifth-placed Al-Qadsiah arrive on the back of two straight wins. Despite recent stumbles, the hosts have been dominant at home, with Ronaldo and Joao Felix leading a fearsome attack. Al-Qadsiah pose a challenge, but the signs favour the Faris Najd, with a 3-1 home win expected.

LIVE UPDATES

8 Jan 2026, 10:00:19 pm IST Al-Nassr Vs Al-Qadsiah Live Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Streaming Info The Al-Nassr vs Al-Qadsiah, Saudi Pro League 2025-26 match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country. The game will be shown on Thmanyah in Saudi Arabia and Sport TV MultiscreenSport, TV4 in Portugal.