Fulham Vs Chelsea Live Score, Premier League 2025-26: Cottagers Hunt Victory Over Blues - Starting XIs Out
Fulham vs Chelsea Live Score, Premier League 2025-26: Catch play-by-play updates from the English Premier League 2025-26 Matchday 21 clash between Fulham and Chelsea on Thursday, 8 January, at Craven Cottage in West London
Fulham Vs Chelsea Live Score, Premier League 2025-26: Cottagers Hunt Victory Over Blues File
Fulham vs Chelsea Live Score, Premier League 2025-26: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Matchday 21 at Craven Cottage. Chelsea head into the West London derby looking to end a four-match winless run and push back into the top four, with Moises Caicedo returning from suspension to strengthen the side. Fulham, unbeaten in five league games, are eager to continue their push for European contention despite missing their AFCON trio. Both teams come off dramatic last-minute draws, Chelsea at Manchester City and Fulham with Liverpool, promising an intense clash in this capital showdown.
LIVE UPDATES
Fulham Vs Chelsea Live Score, Premier League 2025-26: Starting XIs