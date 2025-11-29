Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Live Score, Syed Modi International 2025: Kidambi Eye Win Against Manjunath

Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Live Score, Syed Modi International 2025: Catch all the live updates and scores for the last four clash between Srikanth Kidambi and Mithun Manjunath in the Syed Modi International 2025 tournament, on Saturday, November 29

Minal Tomar
Minal Tomar
Updated on:
Updated on:
Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Live Score, Syed Modi International 2025 Updates
Kidambi Srikanth beat Wang Po-Wei in straight games 21-19, 21-12. File
Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Live Score, Syed Modi International 2025: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Syed Modi International 2025 semifinal, an all-Indian showdown between Srikanth Kidambi and Mithun Manjunath on Saturday, November 29. Srikanth marched into the semis after Priyanshu Rajawat was forced to retire with the former world No. 1 leading 21-14, 11-4, while Manjunath booked his spot with a confident 21-18, 21-13 win over Manraj Singh. Settle in, this all-Indian clash promises fire, and we’ll bring you every moment live.
LIVE UPDATES

Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Live Score, Syed Modi International 2025: Streaming Info

You can catch the live streaming of the Syed Modi International 2025 badminton matches on the Prasar Bharati Sports YouTube channel and the Waves OTT app. For those watching on TV in India, the action will be live on DD Sports.

Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Live Score, Syed Modi International 2025: Hello!

Hello, we are back with another live blog, it’s Srikanth Kidambi vs Mithun Manjunath in an all-Indian semifinal showdown. Stay tuned for live updates.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Janakpur Bolts Vs Sudur Paschim Royals, Live Score NPL 2025: Sanjay Krishnamurthy Gets JAB Out Of Trouble

  2. WPL 2026: Five Key Takeaways From Women's Premier League Schedule

  3. WPL 2026 Schedule And Fixtures: MI Vs RCB Clash In Opener - Check Full Match List, Dates, Venues

  4. Will Virat, Rohit Feature In 2027 World Cup? IND Bowling Coach Morne Morkel Provides An Update

  5. India Vs South Africa ODI Series: Preview, Predicted XIs, Five Key Talking Points

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  5. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Live Score, Syed Modi International 2025: Kidambi Eye Win Against Manjunath

  2. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

  3. Tanvi Sharma Vs Hina Akechi Highlights, Syed Modi International: Hina Cruises Past Tanvi To Reach Final

  4. Syed Modi International 2025 Preview: Indians In Action, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  5. Lakshya Sen Wins First Title Of 2025 With BWF Australian Open Super 500 Victory

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Criminalising Dissent: The Activist And The Intellectual As ‘Threat’

  2. Cyclone Ditwah: Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Andhra Pradesh School Holiday Updates, Check Latest Announcements

  3. UP Weather Today: Mercury Plunges in Western UP, Cold Wave and Fog Grip Purvanchal

  4. Rajasthan Weather Today: IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Dense Fog and Light Rain; Severe Cold Expected in December

  5. Hindu Groups to Protest Vaishno Devi Medical College Admissions Row

Entertainment News

  1. Tere Ishk Mein Review | A Perplexing Resurrection Of The Aimless One-Sided Loverboy Sans Redemption

  2. Tamasha At 10 | The Curious Magic Of The Eternal Story About Storytelling

  3. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  4. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

  5. Revisiting Dharmendra: Six Decades Of An Enduring Cinematic Legend

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Canada Moves to Expand Citizenship-by-Descent, Easing Path for Overseas Indian-Origin Families

  2. Modi, Meloni Unveil India–Italy Initiative to Counter Terror Financing at G20 Meet

  3. Shooting Near White House: 2 National Guard Members Shot In Washington DC

  4. Trump Announces Permanent Pause on Migration From Third-World Countries

  5. Direct Flights Between Pakistan And Bangladesh To Resume Next Month

Latest Stories

  1. Why Uttarakhand Outpaced Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh: A Tale of Progress, Resources, Missed Opportunities

  2. Delhi Court Pushes ED National Herald Chargesheet Order To 16 December

  3. Southeast Asia Flood: Death Toll Surges To 174 In Indonesia; Sumatra

  4. India Vs Canada Highlights, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Jugraj Shines As IND Hammer CAN 14-3 To Book Final Spot

  5. Weekly Horoscope for November 30 - December 6, 2025: Major Progress Ahead for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Scorpio & Pisces

  6. Daily Horoscope For November 29, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Cancer, Scorpio, And Pisces

  7. Harvesting Death: How Olive Groves Became A Battlefield In Palestine

  8. Trump 'Terminates' 90% Of Biden's Executive Orders, Threatens Prosecution