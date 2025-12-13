Bulgarian Govt. Resigns After Protests: First Gen-Z Uprising in Europe

Prolonged protests over corruption and governance forced the government to resign.
Budget withdrawal failed to ease public anger.
Bulgaria now faces political uncertainty and possible early election.
Bulgaria’s government resigned after weeks of mass protests on Friday December 12. The government faced public distrust and demonstrators had demanded accountability, transparency, and an end to corruption.
The collapse of the Bulgarian government followed one of the country’s most intense protest waves in recent years. Demonstrators, significant numbers of Gen-Z protesters marched rallies with posters, placards and banners, accusing the ruling coalition of corruption, weak governance, and failure to protect public interest that reflected in protest slogans. This uprising not only challenged economic grievances but a deeper rejection of the political status quo. This is the first Gen-Z uprising in Europe that made the government resigned. The Gen- Z protests and uprising was seen in South Asia in 2025 - In Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Madagascar
The Bulgarian government initially defended its policies, arguing that proposed economic measures were necessary for fiscal stability. However, growing opposition forced a retreat, including the withdrawal of controversial proposals. Protesters remained unmoved, asserting that systemic corruption, not individual policies, lay at the heart of the crisis.
As demonstrations continued, political pressure inside Parliament also grew. Opposition lawmakers signaled they would seek to unseat the government through formal procedures. Anticipating defeat, the prime minister announced the cabinet’s resignation, conceding that governing without public confidence was no longer possible.
The resignation was swiftly accepted by lawmakers, formally ending the coalition’s rule. Attention has now shifted to the president, who will consult political parties on forming a new administration. With divisions deep and trust low, prospects for a stable government remain uncertain.
Political analysts say the episode reflects a broader democratic challenge, where repeated governance failures have driven citizens to the streets. For many Bulgarians, the protests represent a demand for dignity, fairness, and a political system that serves the people rather than entrenched interests.