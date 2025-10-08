Nepal’s Gen Z Movement Needs Deeper Considerations

This is not to demean the movement or dismiss it’s impact. It compelled the resignation of Oli, a leader notorious for authoritarian tendencies, corruption scandals, hideous nepotism and populist bluster. That achievement alone distinguishes it from countless smaller protests in South Asia that fail to budge entrenched rulers. It forced the government to lift its sweeping and malafide ban on over two dozen social media platforms, Given how central digital platforms are to communication, business, and political expression, this rollback was also a significant victory. The protests showcased a new form of political mobilisation: decentralized, digitally coordinated, and largely leaderless. Youth activists used Discord servers, livestreams, and encrypted messaging to organise actions that could not easily be predicted or suppressed by the state. This style of protest was a stark contrast to the party-led marches of Nepal’s past. And, finally, the protests ignited a new sense of civic agency among Nepal’s youth. A generation often dismissed as apolitical or apathetic demonstrated that it was willing to risk arrest, injury, and even death for its convictions. In a country plagued by mass out-migration and youth disillusionment, this itself was a symbolic achievement.