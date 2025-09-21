In the Discord server run by Hami Nepal, a youth-led NGO, channels scrolled so fast they were almost unreadable. One room buzzed with strategy for the next morning’s protests; another debated the fine points of electoral reform. In a voice channel labelled #parliament-floor, young protesters argued over who could command public trust as an interim leader. Within minutes, thousands of votes poured in. By midnight, the consensus was clear. The following week, on September 12, Sushila Karki—a 73-year-old former chief justice respected for her independence—was appointed interim prime minister, a choice first legitimised through these animated Discord discussions.