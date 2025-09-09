Nepal GenZ Protests: Failure Of Politics Behind Unrest

Did Nepal’s politicians' self-serving policies spark the protests in Kathmandu and across Nepal?

Seema Guha
Seema Guha
Updated on:
Updated on:
Nepal Protest
Nepal Protest
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Nepal’s protesters, most of whom are under 25 years old, are protesting against government corruption and social media bans.

  • The government banned Nepal’s social media after a viral trend showing the “fabulous lives” of Nepalese “nepobabies”.

  • Following the social media, chaos has engulfed Nepal with the number of deaths growing by the hour, and several institutions, including the Parliament and Supreme Court, being set on fire. 

Nepal plunges into political turmoil as Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigns following street protests by Gen Z on Monday. The protests triggered by a government ban on social media platforms have morphed into a much larger movement against corruption and the power play of the political elite.

The public’s anger towards political parties is justified, given that most of them seem primarily focused on clinging to power. Whether it is the traditional parties, such as the Nepali Congress, various Communist factions, or the socialists, their actions suggest a focus on self-interest over genuine public service. Established political forces, such as the Nepali Congress, the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist), the Rashtriya Prajatantra Party—which advocates for the monarchy—and the Maoists, have all used their time in power to aggrandize themselves and secure their positions, rather than working for the people.

Protest in Nepal | - AP |
Nepal: Protestors Set Parliament and Supreme Court On Fire, PM and President Resign

BY Outlook News Desk

Related Content
Related Content

Nepal’s “people’s war” led by the Maoists lasted for 10 years (1996-2006) and succeeded in overthrowing the monarchy. After a peace agreement was signed in 2006, and the 2008 Constituent Assembly elections brought the Maoist leader Pushpa Kamal Dahal to the reins of government. The Maoists were at the height of their popularity at the time, following the abolition of the monarchy and the hope that the new setup would work for the people.

But that was not to be. The Maoists were no different from the rest. They proved to be just as corrupt and inefficient  as the rest. Pushpa Kamal Dahal, the once much-admired Maoist leader, and Baburam Bhattarai, who had fought against the royal army together at one time, became bitter adversaries.  Bhattarai broke off with his former Maoist colleagues and now presides over the Nepal Socialist Party, where he is promoting his  daughter as the heir apparent. Dahal has served as the prime minister three times, but has little to show for it.

Oli, who stepped down on Tuesday, is a stalwart of the Communist Party and a wily politician. But despite his commitment to abolishing the monarchy, he is now often in cohorts with the King’s supporters. After all factions of Nepal's divided Communist movement fought the 2017 parliamentary elections together, won a landslide victory, and formed the Communist Party of Nepal in 2018, there was hope that now the government would now cater to people's needs. However, within three years, internal squabbling within the leftists led to their ouster, and the Nepali Congress was brought back to power. The Communist Party of Nepal broke up. 

Mass Gen Z protestors infront of the parliament building - | Photo: Chemi Dorje
Nepal Protests: GenZ Leads Mass Uprising Against Corruption and Social Media Ban In Kathmandu

BY Photo Webdesk

This is why, perhaps, the protesters on the streets may have little faith in traditional political outfits. Instead, the youth are now supporting independent candidates, such as Balen Shah, the mayor of Kathmandu. Since the early 2010s, he has been a rapper. In local elections in 2022, he won over both a Nepali Congress and a CPM(UML) candidate from two well-oiled political parties.

“Please, Gen Z, the nation is in your hands—it is you who must build it,” Shah wrote in a Facebook appeal. “Any losses from here onwards will be ours to bear. Please return home.” Shah is popular with the young people of Nepal. 

Another political leader who has captured the hearts of the people in Nepal is Rabi Lamichhane, a former journalist and now the leader of the Rastriya Swatantra Party, which focuses on electoral issues and is committed to cleaning the system of corruption. He was a celebrity as the producer of a news show that focused on the corruption of the high and mighty. He won the last parliamentary elections against tough establishment opponents, but was himself mired in controversy. He was imprisoned in connection to a cooperative savings case till the protestors surrounded the jail and freed him.  He is a figure to be watched as he is hugely popular and could emerge as a pivotal figure in this crisis.  

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Afghanistan Vs Hong Kong Live Cricket Score, T20 Asia Cup 2025: HKG In Deep Trouble After Losing Seven Wickets

  2. 'I Wasn't Completely In The Mix': Shreyas Iyer Opens Up On KKR Exit

  3. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav, Salman Ali Agha Won’t Stop On-Field Aggression In Blockbuster Clash

  4. India Vs UAE Preview, Asia Cup 2025: Squad Balance Crucial For Men In Blue Against Hosts

  5. Rohit Sharma's Late Night Visit To Mumbai Hospital Sparks Concerns Amongst Fans - Watch Video

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jack Draper Vows To Come Back Stronger As Arm Injury Ends 2025 Season Early

  2. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Rivalry: Italian Aims To Become Unpredictable After US Open Final Defeat

  3. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Revels In Regaining World Number One Title

  4. US Open 2025 Final: Donald Trump's Courtside Reactions Made Headlines Worldwide

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Outplays Jannik Sinner In Final To Win US Open 2025

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. BJP Thought SIR Would Polarise Bihar, But Got Stuck Itself: Kanhaiya Kumar

  2. Jaishankar Warns BRICS Against Linking Trade Policies To Political Issues

  3. BRS and BJD Skip Vice Presidential Poll, Dimming NDA’s Prospects

  4. US Trade Advisor Warns India: ‘Won’t End Well’ If It Doesn’t Shift Away from Russia

  5. Elgar Parishad Case: Supreme Court To Hear Activist Mahesh Raut's Bail Plea On September 15

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. Four Years On: How Taliban Edicts Deny Afghan Women Education, Work, Even Earthquake Relief

  2. Nepal Reverses Social Media Ban After Gen Z Protests

  3. US Trade Advisor Warns India: ‘Won’t End Well’ If It Doesn’t Shift Away from Russia

  4. China Slams US Tariffs On India, Calls For Stronger Economic Cooperation With New Delhi

  5. House Committee Releases Sexually Explicit Epstein Birthday Letter Signed By Trump

Latest Stories

  1. Gujarat Heavy Rain Alert: IMD Issues Red Warning for Kutch and North Gujarat

  2. India Says It Is Closely Monitoring The Situation In Nepal, Asks Indian Nationals In Nepal To Exercise Caution

  3. Asia Cup 2025 Know Your Captains: Full List Of Skippers For India, Pakistan, And Others

  4. Switzerland 3-0 Slovenia, FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers: SUI Stay On Top Of Group B

  5. Horoscope Today, September 9, 2025: What’s in Store for Cancer, Virgo, Aquarius & More

  6. BJP Thought SIR Would Polarise Bihar, But Got Stuck Itself: Kanhaiya Kumar

  7. Ladakh District Realignment Raises Concerns Ahead Of LAHDC Polls

  8. French PM Bayrou Fails in Confidence Vote Amid Deepening Political Crisis