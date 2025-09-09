Nepal GenZ Protests: Failure Of Politics Behind Unrest

Another political leader who has captured the hearts of the people in Nepal is Rabi Lamichhane, a former journalist and now the leader of the Rastriya Swatantra Party, which focuses on electoral issues and is committed to cleaning the system of corruption. He was a celebrity as the producer of a news show that focused on the corruption of the high and mighty. He won the last parliamentary elections against tough establishment opponents, but was himself mired in controversy. He was imprisoned in connection to a cooperative savings case till the protestors surrounded the jail and freed him. He is a figure to be watched as he is hugely popular and could emerge as a pivotal figure in this crisis.