International

Nepal Protests: GenZ Leads Mass Uprising Against Corruption and Social Media Ban In Kathmandu

Nepali GenZ and other youth gathered at Maitighar Mandala in Kathmandu yesterday, September 8th, in the thousands to protest growing corruption and authoritarianism in the country. They were calling for better governance, jobs, and civic freedoms. The KP Sharma Oli government responded with water cannons, tear gas, rubber bullets, and live ammunition, which has led to at least 19 confirmed deaths as of Tuesday morning, and over 300 people were critically injured.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Nepalese Gen Z protests over social media ban in Kathmandu_1
Mass Gen Z protestors infront of the parliament building | Photo: Chemi Dorje

The recently announced ban (you can link to this: https://nepalitimes.com/news/protest-grows-against-nepal-s-social-media-ban) on 26 social media platforms was a drastic move by the Oli government to control free speech. It is among other draft legislations that this government is attempting to push through that severely undermines democratic rights. The social media ban was one of many triggers - the anger expressed on the streets of Kathmandu and other parts of the country represents a much deeper-seated frustration with growing corruption, nepotism, and impunity.

Despite a curfew announced across the capital and other parts of the country, large crowds of protestors are gathering across the city and country in outrage since early Tuesday morning, demanding accountability for the brutal, heavy-handedness of the state on Monday. Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak of the Nepali Congress has resigned as of Monday night; however, demands have escalated to accountability for the 19 deaths on Monday, resignations en masse across the political brass, and early elections.

1/9
Nepalese Gen Z protests over social media ban in Kathmandu_2
2025 Nepalese Gen Z protests | Photo: Chemi Dorje

A protestor who was trying to break in the parliament building was shot on the leg outside the parliament building

2/9
Nepalese Gen Z protests over social media ban in Kathmandu_3
2025 Nepalese Gen Z protests | Photo: Chemi Dorje

Protestors infront of the parliament building in New Baneshwor, Kathmandu

3/9
Nepalese Gen Z protests over social media ban in Kathmandu_4
2025 Nepalese Gen Z protests | Photo: Chemi Dorje

Japanese manga inspired flag along with the banner in Nepali stating _now is the time_

4/9
Nepalese Gen Z protests over social media ban in Kathmandu_5
2025 Nepalese Gen Z protests | Photo: Chemi Dorje

Protestors making a hole in the boundary wall of the parliament building

5/9
Nepalese Gen Z protests over social media ban in Kathmandu_6
2025 Nepalese Gen Z protests | Photo: Chemi Dorje

Protestors vandalizing the parliament gate and standing on top of the gate

6/9
Nepalese Gen Z protests over social media ban in Kathmandu_7
2025 Nepalese Gen Z protests | Photo: Chemi Dorje

School students at the protest organised by Gen Z against corruption

7/9
Nepalese Gen Z protests over social media ban in Kathmandu_8
2025 Nepalese Gen Z protests | Photo: Chemi Dorje

A group of protestors ramming the fence against the boundary wall of the parliament building

8/9
Nepalese Gen Z protests over social media ban in Kathmandu_9
2025 Nepalese Gen Z protests | Photo: Chemi Dorje

A man breaking the parliament building boundary wall with a brick

9/9
Nepalese Gen Z protests over social media ban in Kathmandu_
2025 Nepalese Gen Z protests | Photo: Chemi Dorje

A protestor throwing back the tear gas thrown at them by the police outside the parliament building

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Punjab Floods: Harbhajan Singh Bolsters Relief Efforts With Boats, Ambulances, Funds - Report

  2. Asia Cup 2025: Predicted Playing XIs Of India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, And Afghanistan

  3. Asia Cup 2025: With India Vs Pakistan Rivalry On Top – Super Four Teams Prediction

  4. Asia Cup 2025: Key Records In T20 Format Ahead Of UAE Showpiece

  5. Asia Cup 2025 Prize Money And Awards: How Much The Winner Earn?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Rivalry: Italian Aims To Become Unpredictable After US Open Final Defeat

  2. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Revels In Regaining World Number One Title

  3. US Open 2025 Final: Donald Trump's Courtside Reactions Made Headlines Worldwide

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Outplays Jannik Sinner In Final To Win US Open 2025

  5. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Says Carlos Alcaraz Has Improved Since Wimbledon Final Defeat

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Left’s Ayyappa Gamble: Decoding CPIM’s Political Calculus On Sabarimala

  2. Punjab-Himachal Floods: Blame Erratic Development, Not Just Weather

  3. Day In Pics: September 08, 2025

  4. Nitish Kumar Hikes Stipend For Anganwadi Workers Ahead Of Bihar Polls

  5. India, EU Push Forward In FTA Talks Amid Global Trade Tensions

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. Four Years On: How Taliban Edicts Deny Afghan Women Education, Work, Even Earthquake Relief

  2. Social Media Ban Sparks Protests in Nepal, 14 Reported Dead

  3. Nepal 'Gen Z' Protests Surge Amid Demand For PM Oli To Resign

  4. The Silent Threat Of AI: Epistemic Drift

  5. India, EU Push Forward In FTA Talks Amid Global Trade Tensions

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, September 9, 2025: What’s in Store for Cancer, Virgo, Aquarius & More

  2. BJP Thought SIR Would Polarise Bihar, But Got Stuck Itself: Kanhaiya Kumar

  3. Ladakh District Realignment Raises Concerns Ahead Of LAHDC Polls

  4. French PM Bayrou Fails in Confidence Vote Amid Deepening Political Crisis

  5. Jaishankar Warns BRICS Against Linking Trade Policies To Political Issues

  6. China Slams US Tariffs On India, Calls For Stronger Economic Cooperation With New Delhi

  7. Kajal Aggarwal Shuts Down Accident And Death Rumours: Let’s Focus On Positivity And Truth

  8. BRS and BJD Skip Vice Presidential Poll, Dimming NDA’s Prospects