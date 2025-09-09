Nepal Protests: GenZ Leads Mass Uprising Against Corruption and Social Media Ban In Kathmandu

The recently announced ban (you can link to this: https://nepalitimes.com/news/protest-grows-against-nepal-s-social-media-ban) on 26 social media platforms was a drastic move by the Oli government to control free speech. It is among other draft legislations that this government is attempting to push through that severely undermines democratic rights. The social media ban was one of many triggers - the anger expressed on the streets of Kathmandu and other parts of the country represents a much deeper-seated frustration with growing corruption, nepotism, and impunity.