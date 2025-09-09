Nepal Protests: GenZ Leads Mass Uprising Against Corruption and Social Media Ban In Kathmandu

The recently announced ban (you can link to this: https://nepalitimes.com/news/protest-grows-against-nepal-s-social-media-ban) on 26 social media platforms was a drastic move by the Oli government to control free speech. It is among other draft legislations that this government is attempting to push through that severely undermines democratic rights. The social media ban was one of many triggers - the anger expressed on the streets of Kathmandu and other parts of the country represents a much deeper-seated frustration with growing corruption, nepotism, and impunity.
Despite a curfew announced across the capital and other parts of the country, large crowds of protestors are gathering across the city and country in outrage since early Tuesday morning, demanding accountability for the brutal, heavy-handedness of the state on Monday. Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak of the Nepali Congress has resigned as of Monday night; however, demands have escalated to accountability for the 19 deaths on Monday, resignations en masse across the political brass, and early elections.
A protestor who was trying to break in the parliament building was shot on the leg outside the parliament building
Japanese manga inspired flag along with the banner in Nepali stating _now is the time_
Protestors making a hole in the boundary wall of the parliament building
Protestors vandalizing the parliament gate and standing on top of the gate
School students at the protest organised by Gen Z against corruption
A group of protestors ramming the fence against the boundary wall of the parliament building
A man breaking the parliament building boundary wall with a brick
A protestor throwing back the tear gas thrown at them by the police outside the parliament building