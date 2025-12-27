Guru Gobind Singh Embodies Courage, Compassion And Sacrifice: PM Modi

The government is holding events nationwide to commemorate Veer Bal Diwas with the goal of educating and enlightening the populace about the Sahibzades' amazing bravery and selfless sacrifice.



At an event held on Friday in honour of Veer Bal Diwas, Prime Minister Modi stated that the supreme sacrifice made by the sons of Guru Gobind Singh, known as the sahibzades, is the pinnacle of India's unwavering bravery, courage, and valour against the brutal Mughal Sultanate, shaking the very foundation of religious fanaticism and terror.