Guru Gobind Singh Embodies Courage, Compassion And Sacrifice: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Guru Gobind Singh remains a timeless symbol of bravery, kindness and selflessness, inspiring people to uphold truth and justice.
Modi paid tribute to the tenth Sikh Guru on his Parkash Utsav and recalled his visit to Takhat Sri Harimandir Patna Sahib earlier this year.
Highlighting Veer Bal Diwas, the PM said the martyrdom of the Sahibzades represents the pinnacle of India’s courage against religious fanaticism and oppression.
On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that Guru Gobind Singh is still a living example of bravery, kindness, and selflessness, and that his life and teachings encourage everyone to speak up for justice, truth, and human dignity.
According to Modi, the tenth Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh, continues to inspire generations of people to serve others and fulfil their altruistic obligations.
"On the sacred Parkash Utsav of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji, we bow in reverence to him. He remains an embodiment of courage, compassion and sacrifice. His life and teachings inspire us to stand for truth, justice, righteousness, and to protect human dignity," he said in a post on 'X'.
The prime minister also shared a few pictures of his visit to the Takhat Sri Harimandir Patna Sahib earlier this year, where he also had 'darshan' of the holy 'Jore Sahib' (a pair of shoes) belonging to Guru Gobind Singh and Mata Sahib Kaur.
Modi said on January 9, 2022, that December 26 will be "Veer Bal Diwas" in remembrance of the martyrdom of the sons of Sri Guru Gobind Singh, Sahibzades Baba Zorawar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh.
The government is holding events nationwide to commemorate Veer Bal Diwas with the goal of educating and enlightening the populace about the Sahibzades' amazing bravery and selfless sacrifice.
At an event held on Friday in honour of Veer Bal Diwas, Prime Minister Modi stated that the supreme sacrifice made by the sons of Guru Gobind Singh, known as the sahibzades, is the pinnacle of India's unwavering bravery, courage, and valour against the brutal Mughal Sultanate, shaking the very foundation of religious fanaticism and terror.