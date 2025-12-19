Saudi Arabia, Dubai Deport Thousands Of Pakistani Nationals Over Begging

Saudi Arabia has deported around 24,000 Pakistani nationals for involvement in begging, while authorities in Dubai have sent back nearly 6,000 others on similar charges, according to a media report.
The large-scale deportations highlight growing concerns among Gulf countries over organised begging networks and violations of local residency and labour laws. Officials in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have intensified crackdowns in recent months, particularly during peak religious and tourist seasons, when instances of begging tend to rise.
Pakistani authorities have acknowledged the issue, noting that many of those deported had travelled abroad in search of work but later became involved in illegal activities due to financial hardship or exploitation by organised groups. The government has said it is working to strengthen screening processes for overseas employment and raise awareness about the legal consequences of begging in foreign countries.
Islamabad has also indicated plans to improve coordination with Gulf nations and take action against agents who facilitate illegal migration or misuse of visit visas.
Officials stressed that such incidents damage Pakistan’s international reputation and affect lawful migrant workers.
The report comes amid broader efforts by Gulf states to enforce strict public order laws and regulate expatriate populations, with authorities warning that begging and related offences will continue to attract tough penalties, including arrest and deportation.