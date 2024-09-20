National

The Maoist Insurgency | What You Need To Know

The Maoist movement in India, also called the Naxalite movement, traces its origins to deep-seated socio-economic discontent among the marginalised communities, mainly tribal and landless labourers.

The Memorial of Naxal Bari Movement at Bayngai Joyt at Naxal Bari area --on 10-04-17
The Memorial of Naxal Bari Movement at Bayngai Joyt at Naxal Bari area --on 10-04-17 Photo: via -Sandipan Chatterjee for Outlook
info_icon

Rooted in socio-economic inequality, the Maoist movement has over decades evolved and fractured into various factions, with some engaging in violence while others aligning based on politics.

 How it began

The Naxal movement is named after an uprising in 1967 in the Naxalbari village of West Bengal. The landless farmers of the village had grown frustrated with the exploitative feudal practices of their landlords and eventually this grew into a violent confrontation between the two groups. This first incident was led by Charu Majumdar and Kanu Sanyal.

While Naxals believe in armed struggle, the movement is ideologically based on Maoism and the teachings of Mao Zedong. Members of the group believed that violence was the only means by which they could overthrow their semi-feudal landlords. 

 The movement split from the Communist Party of India (Marxist) in the 1960s to form the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML). Thereafter, the movement split off into other groups. 

A forgotten 'encounter' in Naxal-hit Bastar - Representational Photo
‘We Want End Of Naxalism In Bastar’: Naxal Attack Survivors Call For Peace

BY Abhik Bhattacharya

The 90s

The 1990s saw the movement regain popularity, especially in Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand. The various factions united under the Maoist banner. Most notably, in 2004, the People’s War Group (PWG) and the Maoist Communist Centre of India (MCCI) merged, resulting in the Communist Party of India (Maoist) or CPI (Maoist) being formed.

 Positioning itself as a defender of tribal rights, the movement was aimed at creating a liberated zone in India’s Red Corridor, land which stretches from West Bengal through Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Maharashtra, and Andhra Pradesh. The insurgency thrived in dense forests and tribal-dominated areas; places where the government did not have much of a presence. At its peak, the Maoists were present in 180 districts in 10 Indian states, which is about 40 per cent of India’s geographical area. In 2018, the number of "most affected" and "total affected" districts had come down to 35 and 126, and in July 2021, it was reported the number of affected districts had come down to 25 and 70.

 The CPI (Maoist) advocated for land reforms, against tribal-displacement, and any development projects such as mining and dams, which could impact tribal lives and livelihoods.

The Government’s Response

The Maoist insurgency has been called “the greatest internal security threat to our country” by former prime minister Manmohan Singh. In response, the UPA government in 2009 launched Operation Green Hunt, and deployed paramilitary forces to dismantle it.

 Manmohan also added that development would be the “master remedy” to the insurgency. The UPA government came out with three schemes, the Special Central Assistance (SCA) scheme, Security Related Expenditure (SRE), and Special Infrastructure Scheme (SIS). As of July 2021, Rs 2,698 crore was spent on 10,000 SCA projects, of which 85 per cent were complete. SRE is specially aimed at the "Most affected" districts, under which, in 2014,  Rs 1,992 crore has been spent. 

The Present

Since 2011, the government has deployed a combination of state suppression, internal leadership disputes, and developmental initiatives to reduce the strength of the insurgents.

 The CPI (Maoist) still controls some areas in Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Maharashtra, but has lost territory in Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal.

Leadership within the CPI (Maoist) has changed several times, with figures like Muppala Lakshmana Rao (also known as Ganapathy) playing a critical role in the insurgents’ strategy. Ganapathy resigned in 2018, and Nambala Keshava Rao (alias Basavaraj) took over as the general secretary of CPI (Maoist).

Despite its waning influence, the CPI (Maoist) still have a strong network that operates the "liberated zones." The state of Chhattisgarh, especially Bastar, continues to be a hotspot for Maoists.  Human rights groups have criticised the government for accusations of extrajudicial killings, arbitrary detentions, and harassment of tribals.

 On September 20, this year, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the Naxals must give up violence, lay down arms and surrender. Otherwise, he said, there would an all-out operation against them.

 Speaking to 55 victims of Naxal violence from Chhattisgarh at his Delhi residence, Shah also asserted that “Maoists will take their last breath by March 31, 2026.” Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided that Naxal violence and ideology will be wiped out from the country, he added.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 2: Indian Bowling Unit Dismantles Bangladeshi Batting Line-Up
  2. England Vs Australia, 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ENG Vs AUS Cricket Match
  3. India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 2 LIVE Score: Hosts Dominate First Two Days, Lead Tigers By 308 Runs - Stumps
  4. AFG Vs SA, 2nd ODI Toss Update: Afghanistan Elect To Bat First Against South Africa In Sharjah
  5. Afghanistan Vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd ODI: Hashmatullah Shahidi's Side Bat First, Can They Seal Series Today In Sharjah?
Football News
  1. Jamshedpur FC Vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2024-25 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch JFC Vs MCFC On TV And Online
  2. Juventus Vs Napoli, Serie A Preview: Antonio Conte Eager For Upcoming Clash
  3. UEFA Champions League: Bayer Leverkusen Dominates Feyenoord, But Xabi Alonso Says It Was Hard-Fought
  4. Atalanta Vs Arsenal: Mikel Arteta Praises David Raya's Heroics But Craves More After Draw
  5. UEFA Champions League: Barcelona Boss Hansi Flick Maintains Optimism After Monaco Defeat
Tennis News
  1. Roger Federer On Rafael Nadal Retirement: Swiss Great Hopes Spaniard Continues Until 2025
  2. Korea Open: Emma Raducanu Beats Yue Yuan With Ease, Enters Quarter-Finals
  3. Naomi Osaka To Kick Off 2025 Season In New Zealand
  4. Laver Cup 2024: Where To Watch, Schedule, Fixtures, Players - All You Need To Know
  5. Davis Cup: AITA Suggests India Ace Sumit Nagal Might Have Deliberately Missed Sweden Clash
Hockey News
  1. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  2. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win
  3. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners
  4. India Vs China Final, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: Harmanpreet And Co. Defend Their Title With A 1-0 Victory
  5. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Final: India Embellish Olympic Bronze With Fifth Title

Trending Stories

National News
  1. The Maoist Insurgency | What You Need To Know
  2. Parts Of Bengal Face Worst Flood Since 2009
  3. Tirupati Laddu Row Reaches SC, Nadda Seeks Report; 'Time For Sanatana Dharma Rakshana Board', Says Pawan Kalyan
  4. Day In Pics: September 20, 2024
  5. Supreme Court's Official YouTube Channel Hacked, Videos Promoting Cryptocurrency Showcased
Entertainment News
  1. The Night Manager Nominated For Best Drama Series At International Emmys; Check Out Full List Of Nominees Here
  2. Was The Meeting Between MIB And Netflix Around IC 814 In Good Faith?
  3. Emergency Release Date: Censor Board Gets Deadline By Bombay HC To Clear Kangana Ranaut Starrer
  4. The Inevitability of Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency'
  5. National Award-Winning Choreographer Jani Master Arrested In Sexual Assault Case
US News
  1. US Federal Reserve Cuts Interest Rates For The First Time Since 2020
  2. Iranian Hackers Failed To Target Biden's Campaign From Stolen Trump Data: FBI
  3. Trump Says He Will Meet PM Modi During His US Visit Next Week
  4. 12 Hours, Food And A Rifle: Suspect's Planning In Trump's 2nd Assassination Attempt
  5. Another Assassination Attempt On Donald Trump In Florida, Suspected Shooter Ryan Routh Detained| Details
World News
  1. Central Europe's Floods
  2. Hezbollah Chief's 'Bury Phones' Plea Was Israel's Opportunity | Pager Plan Decoded
  3. EU Pledges Billions In Aid For Flood-Stricken Central Europe
  4. Mpox Outbreak: Gold Mining Town New Epicentre In Congo; India's Kerala Traces Infected Man's Recent Contacts
  5. Tensions Rage As Israel, Hezbollah Continue Exchanging Strikes | The Latest
Latest Stories
  1. Arsenal 0-0 Atalanta: David Raya's Stunning Double Save Rescues Gunners | Watch
  2. Shohei Ohtani Creates Baseball History With 50 Steals And 50 Home Runs In An MLB Season
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, September 20, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  4. RG Kar Rape & Murder: Medics Withdraw Protests Partially, Bengal Govt Issues Directives | Top Updates
  5. 'Pakistan's Balle Balle': PM Modi Attacks Cong-NC Alliance After Pak Minister Comments On Article 370
  6. Tensions Rage As Israel, Hezbollah Continue Exchanging Strikes | The Latest
  7. Mpox Outbreak: Gold Mining Town New Epicentre In Congo; India's Kerala Traces Infected Man's Recent Contacts
  8. India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 2 LIVE Score: Hosts Dominate First Two Days, Lead Tigers By 308 Runs - Stumps