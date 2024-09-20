The Maoist Insurgency | What You Need To Know

The Memorial of Naxal Bari Movement at Bayngai Joyt at Naxal Bari area --on 10-04-17 Photo: via -Sandipan Chatterjee for Outlook

The Memorial of Naxal Bari Movement at Bayngai Joyt at Naxal Bari area --on 10-04-17 Photo: via -Sandipan Chatterjee for Outlook