National

‘We Want End Of Naxalism In Bastar’: Naxal Attack Survivors Call For Peace

From the shadows of conflict, Bastar's survivors call for a future of peace and dignity, challenging the status quo

A forgotten encounter in Naxal-hit Bastar
A forgotten 'encounter' in Naxal-hit Bastar Representational Photo
info_icon

It was summers of 2013. Three-years-old Radha Salam, a resident of Narayanpur district in the Bastar division of Chhattisgarh was going to Anganwadi with her five-years-old brother Ramu Salam. On their way, under a tamarind tree, they found an abandoned kettle. The curious minds didn’t know what was awaiting them. The moment they picked up the kettle, there was a blast. Neither Radha, nor Ramu could understand what was happening. In a blink of eye, they fell apart- far away from each other. They were screaming relentlessly. Their parents were nearby. They rushed and picked them up. Radha was taken to a hospital in Raipur. Treatment went on for seven months. But Radha lost her one eye. Till now, at her teenage, she struggles to see.

Radha is not the only one, 55 residents from Bastar region of Chhattisgarh today gathered at Constitution club of Delhi sharing their stories of sufferings from what they call ‘naxal attacks’. At least 17 of them lost their organs and turned disabled due to such attacks. “For the last 40 years, people of Bastar have been witnessing the naxal attacks. Many of them lost their lives, and rest of them have become incapacitated. We won’t let it happen anymore. We want peace,” says Jairam Das, one of the conveners of Bastar Shanti Samiti, an organisation that has taken the pledge to ‘break the silence of Bastar’.

The Memorial of Naxal Bari Movement at Bayngai Joyt at Naxal Bari area --on 10-04-17 - via -Sandipan Chatterjee for Outlook
The Maoist Insurgency | What You Need To Know

BY Outlook Web Desk

The victims of the attacks organised a silent sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar on September 19 and thereafter met Home Minister Amit Shah. Shah assured them that Naxalism would be a matter of past in the next one or two years. It is to be noted that recently Shah during a press conference said that Naxalism in Chhattisgarh would be eradicated by 2026. He also asked the Naxals to lay down their arms or face action.

Bastar Shanti Samiti circulated a leaflet where they point out that between 1999 to 2019, Naxals have killed 8,216 villagers and took hostage of 1,608 people. It also mentions that in the last 24 years there have been 329 IED blasts due to which 91 people died.

However, their leaflet starts with the greeting ‘Ram, Ram! Johar!’ This is quite unusual given the intensity of Adivasi movement demanding separate religious identity in the census. In 2020, Jharkhand government passed the Sarna code bill and asked the centre to place it within the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution to avoid judicial scrutiny. The leaflet also notes that the Naxalites don’t let them worship their gods and ask them to revere Lenin, Karl Marx and Mao Tse-Tung.

On October 9, 2022, Siyaram Ramtheke, a farmer in his 40s from Bastar region was on his way to his farm land when a few Naxalites allegedly fired at him thrice. While he lay on the ground soaked in blood, they came and hurled stones at him till they felt that he had died. Ramtheke can’t walk now without support. Appealing to the people of Delhi and the media, he says, “We want the end of Naxalism. We have suffered enough.”

Interestingly, the documentary that was being played alongside emphasised how the Naxals have stalled the developmental works in the region. Das says, “For so many decades, there have been no development. They destroy schools and hospitals. And whenever the students want to go to schools, Naxals issue notification barring them from going.” This statement, nonetheless, echoes BJP’s stance on Maoism.

In 2010, through a press release, BJP said, “The Maoist Movement is aimed at the over-throw of India’s Parliamentary Democracy through the use of violence. Maoists survive and gain in an environment of poverty and backwardness. The Maoists through subversion are preventing development of the backward regions. Almost 200 districts of the country have a sizeable Maoist presence. The Maoist extort money from the people.”

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 2: Indian Bowling Unit Dismantles Bangladeshi Batting Line-Up
  2. England Vs Australia, 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ENG Vs AUS Cricket Match
  3. India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 2 LIVE Score: Hosts Dominate First Two Days, Lead Tigers By 308 Runs - Stumps
  4. AFG Vs SA, 2nd ODI Toss Update: Afghanistan Elect To Bat First Against South Africa In Sharjah
  5. Afghanistan Vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd ODI: Hashmatullah Shahidi's Side Bat First, Can They Seal Series Today In Sharjah?
Football News
  1. Jamshedpur FC Vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2024-25 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch JFC Vs MCFC On TV And Online
  2. Juventus Vs Napoli, Serie A Preview: Antonio Conte Eager For Upcoming Clash
  3. UEFA Champions League: Bayer Leverkusen Dominates Feyenoord, But Xabi Alonso Says It Was Hard-Fought
  4. Atalanta Vs Arsenal: Mikel Arteta Praises David Raya's Heroics But Craves More After Draw
  5. UEFA Champions League: Barcelona Boss Hansi Flick Maintains Optimism After Monaco Defeat
Tennis News
  1. Roger Federer On Rafael Nadal Retirement: Swiss Great Hopes Spaniard Continues Until 2025
  2. Korea Open: Emma Raducanu Beats Yue Yuan With Ease, Enters Quarter-Finals
  3. Naomi Osaka To Kick Off 2025 Season In New Zealand
  4. Laver Cup 2024: Where To Watch, Schedule, Fixtures, Players - All You Need To Know
  5. Davis Cup: AITA Suggests India Ace Sumit Nagal Might Have Deliberately Missed Sweden Clash
Hockey News
  1. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  2. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win
  3. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners
  4. India Vs China Final, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: Harmanpreet And Co. Defend Their Title With A 1-0 Victory
  5. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Final: India Embellish Olympic Bronze With Fifth Title

Trending Stories

National News
  1. The Maoist Insurgency | What You Need To Know
  2. Parts Of Bengal Face Worst Flood Since 2009
  3. Tirupati Laddu Row Reaches SC, Nadda Seeks Report; 'Time For Sanatana Dharma Rakshana Board', Says Pawan Kalyan
  4. Day In Pics: September 20, 2024
  5. Supreme Court's Official YouTube Channel Hacked, Videos Promoting Cryptocurrency Showcased
Entertainment News
  1. The Night Manager Nominated For Best Drama Series At International Emmys; Check Out Full List Of Nominees Here
  2. Was The Meeting Between MIB And Netflix Around IC 814 In Good Faith?
  3. Emergency Release Date: Censor Board Gets Deadline By Bombay HC To Clear Kangana Ranaut Starrer
  4. The Inevitability of Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency'
  5. National Award-Winning Choreographer Jani Master Arrested In Sexual Assault Case
US News
  1. US Federal Reserve Cuts Interest Rates For The First Time Since 2020
  2. Iranian Hackers Failed To Target Biden's Campaign From Stolen Trump Data: FBI
  3. Trump Says He Will Meet PM Modi During His US Visit Next Week
  4. 12 Hours, Food And A Rifle: Suspect's Planning In Trump's 2nd Assassination Attempt
  5. Another Assassination Attempt On Donald Trump In Florida, Suspected Shooter Ryan Routh Detained| Details
World News
  1. Central Europe's Floods
  2. Hezbollah Chief's 'Bury Phones' Plea Was Israel's Opportunity | Pager Plan Decoded
  3. EU Pledges Billions In Aid For Flood-Stricken Central Europe
  4. Mpox Outbreak: Gold Mining Town New Epicentre In Congo; India's Kerala Traces Infected Man's Recent Contacts
  5. Tensions Rage As Israel, Hezbollah Continue Exchanging Strikes | The Latest
Latest Stories
  1. Arsenal 0-0 Atalanta: David Raya's Stunning Double Save Rescues Gunners | Watch
  2. Shohei Ohtani Creates Baseball History With 50 Steals And 50 Home Runs In An MLB Season
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, September 20, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  4. RG Kar Rape & Murder: Medics Withdraw Protests Partially, Bengal Govt Issues Directives | Top Updates
  5. 'Pakistan's Balle Balle': PM Modi Attacks Cong-NC Alliance After Pak Minister Comments On Article 370
  6. Tensions Rage As Israel, Hezbollah Continue Exchanging Strikes | The Latest
  7. Mpox Outbreak: Gold Mining Town New Epicentre In Congo; India's Kerala Traces Infected Man's Recent Contacts
  8. India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 2 LIVE Score: Hosts Dominate First Two Days, Lead Tigers By 308 Runs - Stumps