‘We Want End Of Naxalism In Bastar’: Naxal Attack Survivors Call For Peace

It was summers of 2013. Three-years-old Radha Salam, a resident of Narayanpur district in the Bastar division of Chhattisgarh was going to Anganwadi with her five-years-old brother Ramu Salam. On their way, under a tamarind tree, they found an abandoned kettle. The curious minds didn’t know what was awaiting them. The moment they picked up the kettle, there was a blast. Neither Radha, nor Ramu could understand what was happening. In a blink of eye, they fell apart- far away from each other. They were screaming relentlessly. Their parents were nearby. They rushed and picked them up. Radha was taken to a hospital in Raipur. Treatment went on for seven months. But Radha lost her one eye. Till now, at her teenage, she struggles to see.