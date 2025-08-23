US Tariffs, Layoffs, and Loss: A Mother’s Grief Amid the Diamond Industry Crisis

When the US President Donald Trump raised additional import tariffs on India taking the total to 50%, the impact rippled across Surat’s diamond industry, causing production cuts, job losses, and mental health crises. Among the victims was 22-year-old Kewalbhai, who died by suicide after losing his job. His mother, Divyaben Makwana, never heard about the tariff policy, only the tragedy it brought. This story reveals the human cost of global trade decisions on India’s working-class families.