Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah To Reply In Assembly Regarding Chinnaswamy Stadium Stampede

On June 4, the day after RCB won their maiden IPL title, 11 fans died and 56 others were injured due to a stampede as around 2.5 lakh people thronged the city centre near M Chinnaswamy stadium to take part in a fan engagement programme organised by the franchise

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bengaluru stampede AP photo
Bengaluru Stampede: Footwear is strewn near one of the gates to the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium after Royal Challengers Bengaluru's victory parade victory. Photo: AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

1: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will be answering to BJP's questions in Karnataka Assembly about the Chinnaswamy Stadium that killed 11 people.

2: The Karnataka High Court had also formed a single judge (retired) commission to investigate the matter as FIRs have been registered against RCB and the state cricket association.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will reply in the state Assembly on Friday to the questions raised by the BJP members regarding the stampede outside Chinnaswamy Stadium that claimed the lives of 11 people.

Several police officers, including Bengaluru police commissioner B Dayananda, were suspended following this incident on June 4.

The opposition BJP had raised the issue in the Assembly a few days ago and had demanded that the CM should apologise and resign from his position.

On Thursday, the BJP sought a reply from Siddaramaiah, to which he said he would answer on Friday morning.

Stampede at 2025 Maha Kumbh mela Festival on Mauni Amavasya - AP
From Kumbh to Puri: A Timeline Of Deadly Stampedes That Shocked India In 2025

BY Outlook News Desk

Earlier, Home Minister G Parameshwara in the Assembly said, "In the stampede, 11 lives were lost. We suspended police officers and got a report on the stampede by the retired High Court Judge, Justice John Michael D’Cunha. But we cannot bring back the lives lost. Now what to do next? So, we brought the Crowd Management Bill." Parameswara said there was a need for a standard operating procedure to decide the facilities that should be available in crowded places. Accordingly, a draft has been prepared.

He noted that Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium was considered one of the best stadia in the country as it absorbs all the rainwater in no time, but it can hold only 33,000 people.

The minister said that Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is one of the beautiful stadia in the country with a capacity of one lakh audience.

The Bengaluru stampede claimed 11 lives and left 56 people injured. - AP
Bengaluru Stampede: BCCI Apex Council To Discuss Guidelines For IPL Victory Celebrations - Report

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"We need one lakh plus capacity stadium. We are giving land on Tumakuru Road to the KSCA. We should have a Cricket Academy also. So the CM had performed a groundbreaking ceremony," he explained.

He added that the government is also coming up with Sports City at Devanahalli.

Parameshwara said the state government always maintained that it should not interfere in sports activities.

"But now we feel that the government should be involved. So we have decided to bring some provisions for the activities," he added.

Noting that the matter (stampede issue) is in the court and hence it is subjudice, he refrained from speaking on it.

"We have to wait for the Court order; the government will decide accordingly," the minister said.

Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly R Ashoka said Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar should have replied on the issue since they were responsible for the stampede, but Parameshwara was asked to answer.

He also said the home minister did not speak about who gave the permission.

Ashoka alleged that the stampede was the outcome of a 'credit war' between the CM and his deputy, but the police officers paid the price as they were suspended, but were later reinstated.

"How did you go on to conduct the programme at Vidhana Soudha steps even after 11 deaths at the Chinnaswamy stadium? You committed a wrong. Government today is standing as an accused. I request you to accept it," Ashoka said.

Siddaramaiah said, "You have demanded my resignation as well as that of the Deputy CM and HM. I will answer this Friday morning." PTI GMS ADB

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: M Chinnaswamy's Matches Snatched Away - Check New Venue

  2. India Asia Cup 2025 Squad: Badrinath Questions Omission Of Jaiswal, Sudharsan

  3. BCCI Invites Applications For Selection Committees; Agarkar To Continue And Pragyan Ojha Likely To Join

  4. R Ashwin Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Retirement: 'I Would Rather Be At Home'

  5. UP T20 League: Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten Century Following Asia Cup 2025 Selection

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  2. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  3. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  4. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  5. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. CBI Arrests Eight J&K Police Officers Over Custodial Torture

  2. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  3. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  4. 111 Retired Bureaucrats Write To Government: India Must Take Stand On Israel's War On Gaza

  5. How Much Will Trump's Tariffs Really Hurt India?

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

  2. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  3. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  4. Microsoft Protest: 18 Arrested At Redmond Headquarters Over Israel Ties

  5. Israel Commences First Stage Of Assault On Gaza City

Latest Stories

  1. SC Surprised by Parties’ Inaction, Directs Them to Help Bihar Voters File Claims

  2. Nishaanchi Song Neend Bhi Teri Out: Aaishvary Thackeray, Vedika Pinto's Romantic Ballad Captures Fragility Of Love

  3. Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's Ex-President, Arrested Over Alleged Misuse Of Fund

  4. India 2-0 Bangladesh Highlights, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: Blue Colts Win Back-To-Back Matches

  5. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  6. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  7. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  8. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance