27 Bombs Recovered, Neutralised in Manipur’s Imphal East

Security forces defuse explosives and recover arms amid continued searches after ethnic violence.

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
27 Bombs Recovered, Neutralised in Manipur’s Imphal East
27 Bombs Recovered, Neutralised in Manipur’s Imphal East Photo: IMAGO / ANI News; Representational Image
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Security forces recovered and neutralised 27 country-made bombs near Monglham village.

  • Three arms and ammunition were also seized in a separate operation in the district.

  • Searches continue amid ethnic violence that has killed over 260 people since May 2023.

Security forces recovered 27 bombs and neutralised them in Manipur's Imphal East district, police said on Friday.

During an operation, the country-made bombs were found on Thursday and neutralised at a place near Monglham village, a senior officer said.

In a separate operation, security forces also recovered three arms and ammunition from Langdum Nungjengbi area in the district on Wednesday, he said.

Security forces have been conducting search operations in Manipur since ethnic violence broke out two years ago.

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic strife between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

The Centre had imposed the President’s rule in Manipur after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned.

The state assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation. 

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Usman Khawaja Confirms Retirement, Fifth Ashes Test To Be His Final International Match

  2. India Vs New Zealand ODIs 2026 Team Selection: Will Weak Vijay Hazare Show Condemn Rishabh Pant?

  3. The Ashes 2025-26: Travis Head Likely To Miss BBL Amid Workload Concerns For Upcoming T20 World Cup

  4. Nicholas Lee To Become India Women’s New Strength And Conditioning Coach After WPL: Report

  5. Big Bash League 2025-26: Babar Azam Fires As Sydney Sixers Beat Melbourne Renegades By Six Wickets

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Venus Williams Set For Australian Open Return After Receiving Wild-Card Entry

  2. United Cup 2026 Preview: Format, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know About Mixed Teams Tennis Event

  3. New Year 2026 Tennis Mania: Two Jam-Packed Tune-Up Weeks Await Down Under, Ahead Of Australian Open

  4. Nick Kyrgios Vs Aryna Sabalenka: Australian Wins Battle Of The Sexes Showdown In Dubai

  5. Nick Kyrgios Defeats Aryna Sabalenka In ‘Battle of the Sexes’ Showdown In Dubai

Badminton News

  1. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

  2. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  5. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Alliance Crumbles In Marathwada – BJP Goes Solo

  2. J&K LG’s Order To Form Animal Welfare Board Draws Mixed Reactions

  3. India, Pakistan Exchange Nuclear Installations Lists Amid Strained Ties

  4. Day In Pics: January 01, 2026

  5. Bihar Deputy CM Hints Probe Into Alleged Illegal Land Holdings Of Lalu Prasad

Entertainment News

  1. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism

  2. 100 Years of Battleship Potemkin | Fascinating Fascism In Films, A Century On

  3. Rajesh Khanna: End Of A Dream

  4. Farooq Shaikh Death Anniversary | On Warm Memories And Difficult Goodbyes

  5. Outlook’s Picks: 6 Best Indian Indie Films Of 2025

US News

  1. Zohran Mamdani Sworn In As NYC’s Youngest And First Muslim Mayor

  2. U.S. Military Strikes 3 Suspected Drug-Smuggling Boats, Killing 3

  3. Trump-Zelenskyy Meet: Ukraine-Russia Peace Deal 'Closer Than Ever'

  4. India Flags Concern Over Mass H-1B Visa Interview Cancellations

  5. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

World News

  1. Another Bangladeshi Hindu Businessman Stabbed, Set On Fire

  2. Bulgaria Joins Eurozone As Euro Replaces Lev In Phased Currency Transition

  3. Outlook Year-Ender: What The Internet Found Interesting In 2025

  4. Ukrainian Drone Strike On New Year Celebration Kills 24 In Russia’s Kherson Region

  5. Russia Releases Chilling Video Of Alleged Drone Wreckage

Latest Stories

  1. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism

  2. Unnao Rape Case Survivor Appeals For Public Support Amid Online Smear Campaign

  3. Usman Khawaja Confirms Retirement, Fifth Ashes Test To Be His Final International Match

  4. Two Die In Bengal As Families Link Deaths To Anxiety Over SIR

  5. Ikkis Box Office Collection Day 1: Agastya Nanda-Dharmendra's Film Starts Off On A Promising Note

  6. Jana Nayagan: Trailer For Thalapathy Vijay's Film To Release On THIS Date

  7. UP Weather Alert: Dense Fog and Cold Wave Persist Across Uttar Pradesh

  8. Outlook Anniversary Issue: The City That Remembered Us