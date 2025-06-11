Bengaluru Stampede: BCCI Apex Council To Discuss Guidelines For IPL Victory Celebrations - Report

In light of the horrific Bengaluru stampede that claimed 11 lives, the framing of standard guidelines for Indian Premier League (IPL) victory celebrations will reportedly be discussed in the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) 28th apex council meeting on Saturday (June 14). The tragic stampede tragedy occurred on June 4 when almost 2.5 lakh fans thronged the M Chinnaswamy stadium and nearby areas to sneak a peek of their favourite Royal Challengers Bengaluru stars, leaving 56 people injured besides the casualties.
The BCCI had accepted that the celebrations could have been managed better, and the matter will now be formally deliberated during the meeting, according to a PTI report. "The need of formulation of norms for IPL victory celebration will be discussed during the meeting," the report quoted a BCCI source as saying.
Age-Fraud Prevention Also On Table
Meanwhile, the report adds that finalizing venues for the forthcoming India vs New Zealand series will also be up for discussion, and that the council is also likely to review the existing age verification programme — a mechanism aimed at curbing age-fudging in age-group cricket, especially in the Under-16 (boys) and Under-15 (girls) categories.
One more matter expected to be taken up, as per the report is the complaint filed in April 2025 by Karimnagar District Cricket Association president V. Agam Rao. He had claimed irregularities in the utilisation of funds allocated for cricket infrastructure development in Telangana districts.
Acting on the complaint, BCCI Ombudsman Justice Arun Mishra had directed the apex council to take appropriate action, and the matter will likely be discussed during Saturday’s meeting.
Other agenda items reportedly are discussions on the BCCI Code of Conduct for players and team Officials, the tournament allowance policy for BCCI employees, updates on the 2025–26 domestic season, and matters related to umpire and match referee coaches.
