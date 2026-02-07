RCB Receive $1.8 Billion Bid From Manchester United Owners After WPL 2026 Success

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have attracted major interest following their second WPL title, with the Glazer family submitting a reported US$1.8 billion offer for RCB

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Royal Challengers Bengaluru receives bid from Manchester United owners Glazer family update
Logos of Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Manchester United. | Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Freepik
  • RCB have received non-binding bids from nine parties after holding both IPL and WPL titles

  • Manchester United owners, the Glazer family, reportedly bid around US$1.8 billion via Lancer Capital

  • BCCI rules prevent ownership of multiple IPL teams as Glazers also targetting Rajasthan Royals

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have emerged as one of the most valuable cricket franchises after winning their second Women’s Premier League (WPL) title, defeating Delhi Capitals on Thursday night. With that win, RCB became the only franchise to hold the IPL and WPL titles at the same time.

On the back of that success, the Bengaluru-based franchise has reportedly attracted non-binding bids from nine parties. The sale process, started by current owners Diageo in November, is expected to end by March, ahead of IPL 2026.

Glazers Emerge As Leading Bidders

According to a report from State of Play, the Glazer family have submitted a bid of US$1.8 billion through New Orleans-based Lancer Capital, making them one of the highest offers so far.

Avram Glazer, who co-owns Manchester United and the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers, also owns the Desert Vipers franchise in the ILT20 league in the UAE. The Glazers had previously failed in their bids for IPL expansion teams in 2021.

The American family are also reportedly in the running to acquire Rajasthan Royals. However, BCCI rules prohibit ownership of more than one IPL franchise, so the bidders will have to choose before entering into exclusive negotiations.

Meanwhile, Manchester United – the crown jewel of the Glazer family – are in action tonight against Tottenham Hotspur in the English Premier League. Despite poor results over the past decade, United remain the second-most valuable football club globally, with a reported net worth of £4.9 billion.

The club has shown signs of recovery under interim manager Michael Carrick and will aim to secure all three points against an out-of-form Spurs side.

