Royal Challengers Bengaluru Vs Delhi Capitals Toss Update, WPL 2026 Final: RCB To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals, WPL 2026 Final: Get the toss update, weather forecast, and playing XIs for the Women’s Premier League final between RCB and DC on Thursday, 5 February

Outlook Sports Desk
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Vs Delhi Capitals Toss WPL 2026 Final Playing XIs Weather forecast
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Vs Delhi Capitals Toss Update, WPL 2026 Final: RCB To Bowl First Photo: X/@wplt20
  • Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women face Delhi Capitals Women in the WPL 2026 final at the Vadodara International Cricket Stadium

  • Toss update: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women have won the toss and opted to field first

  • Clear and sunny conditions are expected, setting the stage for a full, uninterrupted final

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women face Delhi Capitals Women in the final of the WPL 2026 on Thursday, 5 February, at the Vadodara International Cricket Stadium in Vadodara.

Bengaluru have been outstanding throughout the tournament, winning six of their eight league matches to seal a direct entry into the final. Their all-round performances and ability to control key moments have put them in prime position to push for a second WPL title.

RCB Vs DC, WPL 2026 Final LIVE Score

Delhi Capitals Women arrive with confidence after a clinical seven-wicket win over Gujarat Giants Women in the Eliminator. Lizelle Lee and Jemimah Rodrigues anchored the chase with composed knocks, while Chinelle Henry made a decisive impact with the ball, picking up three wickets.

It is Delhi’s fourth consecutive appearance in a WPL final, yet the title has continued to elude them. With momentum on their side and history to overcome, they will be desperate to finally lift the trophy and end their long wait on the biggest stage.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Vs Delhi Capitals, WPL 2026 Final: Vadodara Weather Forecast

The weather forecast for Vadodara looks promising, with no chances of rain on Thursday. Clear and sunny conditions are expected throughout the day, with temperatures ranging between 20°C and 33°C, ensuring ideal conditions for the WPL 2026 final at the Vadodara International Cricket Stadium.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Vs Delhi Capitals, WPL 2026 Final: Toss Update

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women have won the toss and have opted to field.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Vs Delhi Capitals, WPL 2026 Final: Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals Women (Playing XI): Lizelle Lee(w), Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues(c), Marizanne Kapp, Chinelle Henry, Niki Prasad, Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women (Playing XI): Grace Harris, Smriti Mandhana(c), Georgia Voll, Richa Ghosh(w), Radha Yadav, Nadine de Klerk, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Sayali Satghare, Shreyanka Patil, Lauren Bell

Tags

