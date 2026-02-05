RCB Vs DC, WPL 2026: Smriti Mandhana Scores Fastest Fifty In Women's Premier League Final's History - Check Details

Smriti Mandhana brought up her half-century in just 23 deliveries. It is the fastest half-century in WPL final's history

Outlook Sports Desk
Smriti Mandhana in action in RCB vs DC WPL 2026 final. Photo: RCBTweets/X
  • Smriti Mandhana scored half-century against Delhi Capitals in WPL 2026 final

  • It is her third half-century in WPL 2026

  • This is the fastest fifty in the history of WPL finals

Royal Challengers Bengaluru is currently playing Delhi Capitals in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 final. Champions of 2024, Royal Challengers Bengaluru are aiming to secure their second title as they take on Delhi Capitals in the summit clash at the Dr DY Patil Academy in Navi Mumbai on February 05, Thursday. DC, meanwhile, are featuring in their fourth final and looking for their maiden title.

Smriti Mandhana Scores Fastest Fifty In WPL Final's History

Chasing a score of 204 set by Delhi Capitals, Smriti Mandhana gave her side a solid start. She peppered the boundaries at regular intervals, playing a flurry of strokes to all-parts of the ground. She played some exceptional cricket to not only keep RCB strongly alive in the chase but at the same time, she also completed her half-century in just 23 balls. It is the fastest half-century scored ever in a WPL final.

WPL Record Stats

Fastest Women’s Fifties In WPL Finals (By Balls Faced)

Smriti Mandhana (RCB) vs DC, 2026 - 23 balls

Jemimah Rodrigues (DC) vs RCB, 2026 -32 balls

Harmanpeet Kaur (MI) vs DC, 2025 - 34 balls

Georgia Voll (RCB) vs DC, 2026 - 37 balls

Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI) vs DC, 2023 - 47 balls

Smriti Mandhana Plays Captain's Knock In WPL 2026 Final

Batting first, riding on the half-century from Jemimah Rodrigues, Delhi Capitals posted 203/4, the biggest ever total scored in a WPL final. Chasing it, Smriti Mandhana produced a stupendous knock, scoring a 23-ball half-century. Not only she powered RCB ahead in the game, she also stitched a crucial partnership with Gerogia Voll, ensuring RCB stays afloat in the chase. The duo put-together a 150-run partnership chasing the biggest total in WPL history.

Smriti Mandhana becomes the 5th player with 1000-plus runs in the WPL after Nat Sciver-Brunt (1348), Meg Lanning (1200), Harmanpreet Kaur (1193), and Shafali Verma (1124).

Highest Partnerships In WPL (Any Wicket)

165 - Smriti Mandhana & Georga Voll (RCB) vs DC, 2026

162 - Meg Lanning & Shafali Verma (DC) vs RCB, 2023

146 - Jess Jonassen & Shafali Verma (DC) vs RCB, 2025

142 - Smriti Mandhana & Georga Voll (RCB) vs DC, 2026

140 - Beth Mooney & Laura Wolvaardt (GG) vs RCB, 2024

RCB Vs DC Highlights, WPL Final: Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeat Delhi Capitals to win title. - X/@RCBTweets
RCB Vs DC Highlights, WPL 2026 Final: Mandhana Guides Royal Challengers Bengaluru To Second Title

BY Outlook Sports Desk

RCB Win WPL 2026 Title

Smriti Mandhana's brilliant knock of 87 runs coupled with Georgia Voll's 79 helped RCB chase down DC's total of 203/4 and win the Women's Premier League 2026 title. This is the second WPL title in RCB's history.

  6. Didi’s Day In The Supreme Court: Politics, Not Pleadings

  7. Mardaani 3 Box Office Collection Day 6: Rani Mukerji-Starrer Witnesses Dip, Inches Closer To Rs 25 Crore Mark

  8. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y