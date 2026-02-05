RCB Vs DC, WPL 2026: Smriti Mandhana Scores Fastest Fifty In Women's Premier League Final's History - Check Details

Chasing a score of 204 set by Delhi Capitals, Smriti Mandhana gave her side a solid start. She peppered the boundaries at regular intervals, playing a flurry of strokes to all-parts of the ground. She played some exceptional cricket to not only keep RCB strongly alive in the chase but at the same time, she also completed her half-century in just 23 balls. It is the fastest half-century scored ever in a WPL final.