'History Repeated': Anushka Sharma Congratulates Smriti Mandhana's RCB For 2nd WPL Title Win

Anushka Sharma congratulated the WPL team after Royal Challengers Bengaluru won their second title, beating Delhi Capitals.

Anushka Sharma
Anushka Sharma congratulates RCB Women's team on their win
  • Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) won by 6 wickets at the Women’s Premier League (WPL) final match against Delhi Capitals (DC).

  • Skipper Smriti Mandhana and Georgia Voll together made a superb record century.

  • Anushka Sharma congratulated the RCB Women's team on their historic win.

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 final was held at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara on Thursday (February 5). Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), under the captainship of Smriti Mandhana, lifted their second Women’s Premier League title with a six-wicket win over Delhi Capitals. Social media is flooded with congratulatory messages for the team.

Anushka Sharma congratulated the RCB Women's team on their historic win almost immediately after the achievement.

Anushka Sharma celebrates RCB WPL win

Anushka took to her Instagram Stories to share a photo of the RCB Women’s team celebrating with the trophy.

She wrote, “RCB Women do it again. History repeated.”

Anushka Sharma's post for RCB women's team
Anushka Sharma's post for RCB women's team
info_icon
Virat Kohli congratulates the team

Virat Kohli, the former RCB captain, also congratulated the WPL team on their victory.

Sharing a pic of the team on his Instagram handle, Virat wrote, “Champions again. Keeping the rcb flag flying high and something that each one of you can be Proud of. To smriti @smriti_mandhana and the whole squad and the management team, a big congratulations for this tremendous victory. You guys deserve this undoubtedly. Enjoy the moment and embrace the love of our amazing fans @royalchallengers.bengaluru (sic)”.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minster D K Shivakumar and other dignitaries also congratulated the RCB women's team.

Smriti Mandhana and Georgia Voll's 165-run partnership (off 92 balls) favoured RCB in winning the final match. Mandhana's batting was the highlight as she smashed 87 runs off just 41 balls. Georgia Voll made 79 runs off 54. Jemimah Rodrigues scored 57. RCB's chase of 204 was the highest total ever recorded in a WPL final.

